Nikola Jokic’s Status vs Cavaliers Hangs in Balance Amidst Hip and Wrist Troubles

Mar 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Following two consecutive defeats, the Denver Nuggets aim to recover their form ahead of the postseason campaign. In the process, they find themselves challenging the Eastern Conference giants, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at Ball Arena on Sunday. Amidst the anticipation, interest has risen over the availability of Nikola Jokic following his latest injury struggles.

As per the latest injury report by NBA.com , the 2x MVP has been suffering from inflammation in both left hip and right wrist. These conditions lead to a reduced range of motion resulting in severe pain for the patient. Despite this, the Serbian maestro has been listed as a “probable” for the latest home clash. Later, the Nuggets officially confirmed the same on X (formerly Twitter).

The source of these current conditions remains unknown at this point in time. However, both these injuries have brought back his history with the condition into the limelight.

In January 2017, the Nuggets talisman suffered a non-contact left hip strain against the Phoenix Suns. Five years after that, in October 2022, Jokic incurred a right wrist injury during a pre-season clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

So, his recent struggles might have been an extension of his past encounters with the setbacks. After all, his wrist injury in particular has remained a source of concern since the start of the campaign. The situation escalated beyond expectations in the last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the 29-year-old required periodic assistance in dealing with the condition.

Yet, Jokic never let the injuries affect the outcome as his stat line reflects precisely that. As per ESPN , the 2023 Finals MVP has been averaging 26.1 points, 8.9 assists, and a career-high 12.2 rebounds per game. On top of it, the Serbian remains on track to win the third MVP award of his career, adding further volume to his greatness. That said, it remains to be seen if he can add to his case during this upcoming game.

What’s next for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic?

Amidst the concerns over his availability, the chances of him featuring against the Cavaliers remain high. In fact, the 6ft 11″ talisman has been playing through these conditions for the past week. During this stretch, he has registered 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game [according to Statmuse], showcasing his worth for the franchise.

Hence, the fans expect him to feature during the upcoming tough home game. After all, the roster’s number two, Jamal Murray, also remains questionable for the game due to a right knee injury. Alongside them, Vlatko Čančar and Zeke Nnaji are out for the clash, depleting the depth of the Nuggets squad.

Consequently, an ample amount of pressure stays on the shoulders of Michael Malone and the rest of the coaching staff. Above all, the supporters expect the misery to reach its conclusion point on the weekend.