“That’s My A**hole”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Puts Forth An Interesting Statement On Patrick Beverley Following Bucks Win

Feb 12, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20), forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley had a brief but impactful cameo during the Milwaukee Bucks’ 124-117 win over the Los Angeles Clippers contest yesterday night. The defensive specialist came off the bench and recorded 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, and 1 assist in merely 16 minutes. Following the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo had some lofty praise for his new teammate, accurately and hilariously calling him his “a-hole”.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a 9-4 record since the acquisition of Patrick Beverley. Since the trade deadline, the Bucks have already defeated several title contenders – the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and now, the Los Angeles Clippers as well, for the second time within a week.

While talking to the reporters, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty accurate description of Pat Bev. The Greek Freak spoke about Beverley being an “a-hole”. Further, the forward also lauded the newest signing for being a leader and a winner.

“You know, he’s one of those guys that, sorry for my language, he’s an a**hole. But when he plays on your team, you’re like ‘that’s my a**hole’ and I love him… We love playing with him. He’s a leader, he knows how to play the game, he’s a winner… But having on your own team, he makes the game easier for us. I love playing with him,” Giannis said.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo also detailed how frustrating it was with Beverley as the opposition.

“I’ve been playing against him for a lot of years now. I don’t think I ever like playing against him. He always comes in and mucks the game. He’s like an instigator, he pushes your buttons,” Giannis detailed.

Antetokounmpo’s words couldn’t have been any more spot-on. Having played in Ukraine, Russia, and Greece prior to the NBA, Beverley needed to be scrappy to earn all that he has today. With his dogged mentality being the reason he was able to build a career in the NBA, the former Clippers man takes great pride in his pesky defense. It’s a good thing too, since NBA stars apart from Giannis also find it deeply troubling to play against the 6ft 2″ man.

Paul George also spoke on Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is not gifted on the offensive end. However, it is his defense that allows him to be an asset. Additionally, he also plays the game with a high level of intensity, wearing his heart on the sleeve.

A huge majority of his on-court antics – nonstop chirping, and getting extremely physical, among many others – seem to bother his opponents, something Paul George once attested to. Speaking on the matter on ‘Podcast P’ in late 2023, the following is what he had to say on the matter.

“He’s (Patrick Beverly) is fouling you the whole time!… I love playing against Pat, and I love playing with Pat. He just brings a winning spirit. When he is on the floor like, he wants to win!”

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks hope that Beverley can have a positive impact on the team, leading them to a championship win. Not just by being an asset on the hardwood, but by also being an influential figure in the locker room.