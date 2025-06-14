Danny Green Claims Game 4 Could Be Legacy-Defining for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Thunder Look to Even Up Series

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers lead the 2025 NBA Finals 2-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were arguably the best team in the league this season. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the face of the franchise, now faces the challenge of leading a comeback—starting with Game 4 today.

Indiana opened the series with Tyrese Haliburton’s thrilling Game 1 winner, before OKC bounced back to take Game 2. The Pacers then reclaimed control with a win at home in Game 3, backed by their loud and proud Hoosier faithful. Prior to that game, Danny Green publicly predicted an OKC victory.

But the former San Antonio Spur was wrong—and may have inadvertently revealed a bias toward the Thunder. Ahead of Game 4, Green returned to ESPN’s pregame show with a different tone, now emphasizing the higher stakes on the line.

He said, “This is the most important game for everybody on that floor outside of Pascal Siakam.” Green pointed to his former teammate’s 2019 championship run with the Toronto Raptors and argued that Game 4 could be career-defining.

“This game could define SGA’s legacy—JDub, Chet, even Tyrese Haliburton,” he added. “Everybody else on that floor has a lot to prove, and it’s a very pivotal moment.”

Three-time champ Udonis Haslem, who was also on ESPN’s pre-game panel, agreed. “The pressure right now is on OKC,” he said.

Green further warned that the young cores of both teams would be feeling the pressure and urged them to play with a sense of fearlessness. As the saying goes, “Ignorance is bliss.”

“You hope they’re too young to know any better and not let it get to them,” he said. “As young players, you want to play free and fearless.”

He emphasized 25-year-olds Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith as under-the-radar X-factors who could prove to be difference-makers. “Those guys, if you see Nembhard and Nesmith, you want them to play fearless. If I am one of those other guys, I would try to look at it and attack this and approach this like I can win this game for my team.”

He named Nembhard, Nesmith, Cason Wallace, and Aaron Wiggins as players who can swing momentum. “These are the games where those guys can make an impact and make a name for themselves.”

Green framed Game 4 as a career-defining moment for both SGA, not just a chance to tie the series. For Oklahoma City, a gutsy performance from their MVP could reset the tone. For Indiana, meanwhile, it’s an opportunity for their young core to seize the spotlight.

The Thunder enter Game 4 with urgency and belief. A win would not only even the series but also swing home-court advantage back in their favor. Green insists this game carries far more weight than a single result—it has the power to shape careers.