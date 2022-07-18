Ja Morant’s high flying ability, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic like passing skills will make this 6’7 guard the top prospect of 2023 Draft

Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers could be the future stars in the NBA, Amen can actually be a superstar as good as he is already.

After a Forwards-heavy draft in 2022, NBA would be ready for a guards-heavy draft in 2023. While multiple teams are already getting in pace to tank this season and land the French sensation, Victor Wembanyama, who most probably would be the #1 pick, there are some other very interesting prospects as well.

We will be talking about two of them because Amen Thompson has a twin brother, Ausar, who can be just as good as him. Last year in high school, the duo was one of the best backcourts in the country. They led Pine Crest High School out of Fort Lauderdale to a Florida state championship and won Broward County Co-Player of the Year.

They decided to become professional and took the route of the Overtime Elite league instead of taking the traditional way and joining Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Kansas or Arizona who had all offered scholarships to the duo. Watch them play and you’ll know why they did what they did.

Amen Thompson has the potential to become a superstar like Ja Morant or Luka Doncic, or both!

Both Amen and Ausar are 6’7 with tremendous athleticism can pass and score with ease and look ready to play in the NBA where one might come to notice that Amen’s high-flying ability is similar to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s.

Amen Thompson showing off the alien level bounce early pic.twitter.com/x7y4hTkyUk — Keandre (Hoop Intellect) (@HoopIntelllect) July 17, 2022

That is not it. The 19-year-old can already pass the basketball like Luka Doncic or we will go as far as to say Nikola Jokic because this OTE player can find an open player across the court when he himself is stuck in double or triple-teams.

Amen Thompson’s passing is so intriguing, especially his ability to find the weak side shooter is out of this world for a 19yo pic.twitter.com/nSmn1BlI7S — Francesco Semprucci (@fra_sempru) April 15, 2022

So far, in Overtime Elite’s first season, Amen and Ausar both played well individually. Ausar who plays for Team Elite Ausar posted two 30-point games and has scored in double digits 18 times while Amen for the OTE averaged 17.5 points and five assists per 36 minutes.

The duo will be the early first round pick next year if everything goes the way they are going. Amen will be having a chance to be a top-10 pick. It will be the first time since Morris duo back in 2013, that a twin brother pair goes this high in the NBA Draft.