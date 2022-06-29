“Yet this so-called non-point guard is the only one that’s led them to the Finals”: Marcus Smart on him not being the quintessential PG

Marcus Smart opens up on the narrative of him not being a true point guard and how the Celtics require a star point guard.

Though the Celtics fell to the Warriors in six games during the Finals, they had a successful 2021-22 campaign. While the Cs didn’t have the best start to the season, debutant coach Ime Udoka and his crew took control post the All-Star break, going on a 17-5 run.

The no.1 defensive team during both the regular season and playoffs, the Celtics were looking to capture their franchise’s 18th championship. However, the young roster wasn’t ready for the moment, facing the likes of the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green at the ultimate stage.

One of the biggest highlights of the Cs’ season remains their elite defense, with recently crowned DPOY Marcus Smart leading from the front. The 28-year-old is one of the top lockdown defenders in the league, also running the offense of the Celtics via Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Recently, Smart shunned the league’s notion of having a star point guard on the roster, adding how he led the Celtics to the Finals.

“I hear the talks about ‘He’s not a true point guard’ and this and that”: Marcus Smart claps back at his naysayers.

There is no denying that Smart has shown a transcended growth in his graph as a player. The former Oklahoma State player is one of the rare PGs with defense as his go-to. One of his most underrated qualities continues to be his ability to lead a team.

During the recent Finals, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green spoke very highly of Smart, especially the latter’s leadership and versatility as a guard. Coach Kerr highlighted how Smart’s offense didn’t receive its due credit. The likes of Kerr and Green giving such kind of praise means something.

Draymond has high praise for Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/38Pxf0HB4Y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 1, 2022

In a guard-dominant era, many believe Smart is not the right choice for the Cs, considering he has no star power and isn’t the quintessential PG. Nevertheless, Smart had enough of the murmurs and would break his silence, saying the following.

Marcus Smart: “We’ve had star point guards, and yet this so-called non-point guard is the only one that’s led them to the Finals. I think that right there says enough.” A lot more here: https://t.co/grv82sKOY0 — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 28, 2022

Smart had an impressive run in the Finals, averaging the following 15.2 PPG, 5.0 APG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.5 SPG. The Celtics PG was 41.2% from the 3-point line.

