Darius Garland Reveals “Grown Man Conversation” With Donovan Mitchell Fixed Their On-Court Chemistry

It’s shocking to think that the same Cavaliers team that currently holds an NBA-best 35-6 record was facing rumors of breaking up their core four. The first two seasons of Donovan Mitchell’s tenure with the Cavs led to only one playoff series win. Coupled with Darius Garland’s struggles to emulate his All-Star season, the writing on the wall suggested the two couldn’t work. However, Garland reveals that it took a serious conversation between the two, which resulted in them fixing their on-court chemistry.

Garland appeared on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis and discussed the evolution of his relationship with Mitchell. They were aware of the territory the two were heading towards if they didn’t get things on the right path. A simple conversation sparked the success of the backcourt’s 2024-25 season. He said,

“It was like a grown man conversation. We really sat down and just unfolded everything. That was probably the first grown-man conversation I’ve had in the league. It was a lot of release off my shoulders and I know it’s a lot of release off his as well because I know the tandem can work perfectly.”

Garland’s belief is coming to fruition as the two have never looked better. Mitchell began his tenure with the Cavs as the main offensive threat. Although that is still the case, he is trusting the talent around him significantly more. He is averaging 23.1 points which is the lowest mark in his career since his rookie season. However, his lower usage rate has allowed Garland to find his groove in the season.

The conversation between the two relieved a lot of pressure from Garland’s shoulders. It’s evident in the Vanderbilt product’s performance this season. The one-time All-Star is averaging 21.2 points per game which is reminiscent of his All-Star run in the 2021-22 season. As a result, the compromise between the two-star guards has translated into team success on the court.

Garland and Mitchell’s tandem this season

Mitchell and Garland’s conversation solidified roles that they were both content with. The simple change coupled with the addition of a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson has skyrocketed Cleveland’s ceiling. Garland has accepted more of the facilitating responsibilities, while Mitchell has embodied his role as the primary scorer.

The difference is Mitchell doesn’t need to score 30 points a night to lead the Cavs to a win. Cleveland has surrounded him with amazing talent such as Evan Mobley, Jarret Allen, and Caris LeVert. Mitchell’s offensive production may be down, but many other players are having a career year. His sacrifice is an example of his leadership.

Cleveland still has to prove that they are capable of carrying this success in the postseason. The real challenge for this team will come during the stretch starting in April.