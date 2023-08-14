“Darryl Morey Accountable for his Dishonesty”: ‘Former Teammate’ Kyrie Irving Voices Unabashed Take on James Harden’s Controversial Statement

James Harden is in the midst of a huge tussle with the Philadelphia 76ers. Having sent in a trade request, The Beard saw his request rejected by GM, Daryl Morey. This prompted Harden to make a video during his China tour, calling out Morey as a liar. He even went so far as to state that he would never play for an organization Morey is a part of. This has led many to label Harden as “disgruntled”. However, his former teammate Kyrie Irving disagreed on Twitter and believes the 2018 MVP is simply holding Morey accountable.

Harden’s decision to publicly humiliate his General Manager isn’t a common occurrence in the NBA. Players very rarely call out a Team President, and those who do, are often reprimanded harshly. As such, this statement has gone viral and undoubtedly caused a huge rift in the league. To the point, where everyone is watching this saga with weighted breath.

Kyrie Irving defends his former teammate James Harden for his viral video calling out Daryl Morey

Recently, NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski gave his two cents about the state of affairs with James Harden. Following Harden’s controversial decision to call out Daryl Morey, the media has had a field day. But, with Woj claiming The Beard is “disgruntled”, one of the latter’s former teammates has retorted.

Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to defend his former Brooklyn Nets backcourt partner. Responding to Wojnarowski, Uncle Drew questioned whether Harden was actually disgruntled. Or, as he suggests, perhaps James is finally holding Morey accountable. For What? For his supposed dishonesty during the contract negotiation period this off-season.

It certainly is an emphatic statement from Irving. And, one that is sure to grab the attention of Harden, Wojnarowski, the media, and the wider NBA world.

“Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?”

As always, Kyrie’s controversial defense of Harden’s equally controversial video on Daryl Morey is sure to receive a lot of flack. With the way things are progressing, it’s sure to become a messy situation. Even messier than it already is, what with Irving inserting himself into the conversation.

Kyrie stands up for Harden despite the epic collapse of the Brooklyn Nets

In the 2020-2021 season, the Brooklyn Nets decided to create their own superteam. Bringing in the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, many believed the Nets could be perennial championship contenders. However, injuries, lack of communication, and a general bad vibe around the roster saw this dream collapse in a matter of just two seasons.

It was a huge flop, one that started with Harden’s demand for a trade. Nevertheless, Irving has not let that stop him from standing up for his former teammate in his time of need.

It’s always great to see NBA superstars support each other, even if this is a somewhat delicate situation. Hopefully, everything is sorted out in a way where all parties leave the table satisfied.