Boris Becker Comes Under Fire for Claiming to ‘Like’ Novak Djokovic Super Fan After Commenting on Italian Open ‘BottleGate’ Incident

Sept 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia works out on Ashe Stadium court with coach Boris Becker (right) after playing Mikhail Youzhny of Russia on day five of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been almost a week since Novak Djokovic hurt his head due to a water bottle falling out of a spectator’s bag. Despite videos of the same incident making evident that there were no malicious intentions behind hitting the World No.1, a super fan claims that the “accident” could’ve possibly been planned. Somehow Boris Becker was caught in the middle of controversy despite trying to console the fan on X.

At first, the tennis community was certain that a Novak Djokovic hater intended to hurt the World No.1 with the metallic bottle. However, videos from other angles made it quite clear that the bottle spilled out of an eager spectator’s bag as he was hoping to get an autograph. Considering the fact that the spectator fled from the incident, Pavvy G, a Djokovic superfan on X, was convinced that no “accident” was involved.

Boris Becker decided to chime in and soothe the fan. The German tennis legend suggested that the fan “moved on” from the incident and focused on the upcoming French Open 2024.

The former World No.1 did seem to reply to the super fan with the purest intentions. However, Becker couldn’t have ever imagined finding himself in a situation with social media users ripping him apart and backing Pavvy G – known for putting down Djoko’s rivals and victimizing the Serb.

Despite being retired for almost 25 years, Boris Becker somehow continues to find himself in the headlines for forgettable reasons. Similar to the situation from his playing days, Becker’s actions are now causing trouble for him after retirement.

However, in this case, social media users being irate at the German star doesn’t seem justified. But it has got a lot to do with perception and Becker has been fighting it more than ever in recent years.

Boris Becker Controversies From the Recent Past

Boris Becker became one of the most-talked-about personalities in the tennis world back in December 2023. Becker decided to clap back at Nick Kyrgios, defending his generation of tennis. It didn’t take long before Becker and Kyrgios indulged in a full-fledged beef, that panned over multiple days.

Boris Becker was also scrutinized by the tennis community for backing out as Holger Rune’s coach merely five months into their partnership.

“We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can. Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now,” Becker wrote on X.

Just when the 56-year-old believed that things couldn’t get any worse, fans ripped apart Becker for his 8-month stint in prison. Further, people also backed his ex-wife who criticized Boris for the negative influence that the latter’s girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro had on their kids.