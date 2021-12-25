“Dashing through the paint for King James alley-oop, Brooklyn dribble-drive, KD all the way”: Santa Perk takes the mike ahead of NBA’s Christmas Day games

Former Celtics champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins prepares his Xmas carol ahead of NBA’s Christmas games.

Post his pro basketball career, Kendrick Perkins has found incredible success as an analyst on ESPN. The former Celtics player is known for his hot takes and bold predictions. Big Perk never shies away from calling a spade a spade.

In his fourteen seasons in the NBA, Perkins averaged 5.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG, playing 21.9 minutes per game. Having played in the league, Big Perk knows the significance of Christmas Day games. Unfortunately, this season’s Xmas day games won’t feature many stars, courtesy of COVID protocols.

Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been declared out for the game against the Lakers, while James Harden will be returning to the lineup. Luka Doncic and Trae Young are still in protocol. Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer in protocol. However, there is no confirmation on his status yet.

Nonetheless, Big Perk made sure to keep the NBA’s Christmas fever on, preparing a jingle, giving shoutouts to NBA superstars.

Twitter reacts to Kendrick Perkins Christmas carol.

No KD no Trae no Luka possibly no Giannis yeah merry Christmas NBA 😃 pic.twitter.com/1LYLcu0wc6 — Jason Shampansky (@JShampansky) December 24, 2021

Man Perk u made a whole song man no basketball player ever went harder than u on the mic 🎤😂😂 no cap — brad (@brad24602226) December 24, 2021

Santa Perk just made my day — Mr. J (@Mr_J_Takes) December 24, 2021

Jingle hoops, jingle hoops… Santa Perk came to town @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/2lw0n3QCqr — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021

@KendrickPerkins I’m telling my kids you the real Santa clause 😭🔥🐐 https://t.co/75gHFc7g1Y — 🤙🏾 (@devinhunter23) December 24, 2021

Love this! Merry Christmas 🎄 https://t.co/XvIDi06fSs — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) December 24, 2021

Watching NBA Today and I am absolutely deceased at #SantaPerk singing Christmas carols (@KendrickPerkins) — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 24, 2021

Big Perk could pull off the act of a Santa with ease. A special mention to the lyricist of the song. Though Perkins might need to brush up on his singing skills, he did a pretty good job for a first-timer.