Basketball

“Dashing through the paint for King James alley-oop, Brooklyn dribble-drive, KD all the way”: Santa Perk takes the mike ahead of NBA’s Christmas Day games

"Dashing through the paint for King James alley-oop, Brooklyn dribble-drive, KD all the way": Santa Perk takes the mike ahead of NBA's Christmas Day games
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
South Africa vs India Head to Head Test Records | SA vs IND Test Stats | Centurion Test
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Dashing through the paint for King James alley-oop, Brooklyn dribble-drive, KD all the way": Santa Perk takes the mike ahead of NBA's Christmas Day games
“Dashing through the paint for King James alley-oop, Brooklyn dribble-drive, KD all the way”: Santa Perk takes the mike ahead of NBA’s Christmas Day games

Former Celtics champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins prepares his Xmas carol ahead of NBA’s…