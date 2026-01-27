Dave McMenamin Digs Up Proof After Luka Doncic Claims He Had an Under-the-Leg Dunk as a Teen

NBA players have earned the right to talk some trash. They’ve defied the odds to make it as a pro in a hyper-competitive global sport. Still, that doesn’t mean that as fans we should blindly believe everything they say. Even athletes embellish their own tales of glory.

That’s why there was a healthy dose of skepticism last night after the Lakers beat the Bulls on the road. Let’s set the stage — L.A. jumped out to an early lead and kept the Bulls at arm’s length for most of the contest, eventually winning by 11. Luka Doncic led the way with a dominant 46-7-12 line, but the play that had everyone talking occurred with less than three minutes left and the game in hand.

Jaxson Hayes came up with a steal at the top of the key, then went coast-to-coast, finishing with an under-the-leg dunk as everyone lost their collective minds. This just isn’t a dunk you see happen in-game, but hilariously, Jake LaRavia tried to downplay it in the locker room afterwards.

When asked about it, LaRavia said, “He didn’t get that high, but it was alright.” He also promised that he would “do a proper one” himself sometime soon. He then decided to needle Luka, who was at his locker nearby, by saying, “The only player I can think of that does that in the league is Obi Toppin. Luka never has done that before.”

Luka could NOT believe Jaxson Hayes did an East Bay in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/Uha6iLMvIz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 27, 2026

Luka can be heard claiming that not only has he done that same dunk, but he has video evidence. This seems hard to believe, because although the Slovenian can do many things on a basketball court, he’s not known as much of a dunker.

Most of his mastery comes from using his physicality and deception to create space. While other All-NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards are known as high-fliers, Luka is definitely a more ground-bound player.

A claim like this calls for some good old fashioned journalism, so that’s exactly what ESPN Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin did.

Luka is known for talking trash, so it felt like he, like LaRavia, was having some fun at Hayes’ expense by making the seemingly ridiculous claim that he had done the same dunk. Give credit where credit’s due, though.

The man scored 46 points in a road win, but his best moment of the night was being proven right about his dunk. On behalf of NBA fans everywhere, we’re sorry we ever doubted you, Luka.