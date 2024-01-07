“Shaquille O’Neal Ain’t Even a Gangster in His Family”: 7ft 1″ Lakers Legend Digs Up Footage of Katt Williams Roasting His Children

Shaquille O’Neal recently posted a hilarious clip of comedian Katt Williams talking about him and his family. The legendary comedian has been going viral after his recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where he delivered a scathing exposé on a number of Hollywood celebrities. In the wake of Williams’ contentious interview with Shannon Sharpe, Shaq decided to highlight the comedian’s bit on the O’Neal family on his Instagram account.

Katt Williams had performed a menacing segment on visiting Shaq’s house for his son’s birthday party a long time ago. During the segment, he talked about how he was not at all scared of the humungous LA Lakers icon. Instead, Williams claimed that he was scared of Shaq’s wife, Shaunie O’Neal, who was actually the gangster in the family.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1744014208260526489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Williams started off by talking about how Shaq, despite his dominant NBA career and physical stature, was not even the gangster in his family. Instead, that title went to his wife, who Williams said was his own size.

“I ain’t scared of Shaq. Shaq ain’t even a gangster in his family, his (Shaq’s) wife is the gangster. She my size, she done had 5 of this ni**a’s gargantuan-type dinosaur a** babies. She don’t even give a f**k no more! Shaq’s baby be 3.5 years old when they come out,” the comedian said as the audience burst into laughter.

As per Williams, Shaq’s sons looked 3.5 years old when they were born. This meant that instead of Shaq, Shaunie is actually the one who deserved to be feared in the O’Neal family. Williams then talked about how he was invited by O’Neal to his son’s 4th birthday party. The comedian claimed that he refused to pick his son up when the child wanted him to, simply because they were of the same size.

“F**k Shaq. That n***a invited me to his son’s 4th birthday party. I get there, I meet his goddamn baby, we are looking at each other eye to eye. Sh*t. He put his hands up like I am gonna pick his big a** up. Put your goddamn hands down. Ain’t nobody picking you up. We the same size,” Williams added, rounding off the utterly hilarious segment.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0WZSOBOsSc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 52-year-old then claimed that he could also tell that the four-year-old was Shaq’s son because of the way he talked, before doing an hilarious impression of the Lakers legend. Shaq sharing the reel shows that the big man knows how to take a joke even if his sons are getting roasted in them.

Katt Williams has roasted Shaq before as well

This, unfortunately, is not the lone incident of Williams roasting O’Neal. Another hilarious interview saw the comedian threaten Shaq in detail, according to TMZ.

Williams hilariously suggested that O’Neal was not a comedian, and should simply stay in his lane.

“I think Shaq and Russell Simmons should get out of comedy and stay in their lane. They don’t see us making a professional league of basketball players under 6 foot. So what qualifies these dudes coz they got a 100 million dollars and do comedy,” he said, before asking O’Neal to return his ‘b**ch’ Kevin Hart to him.

While Hart seemingly caught a stray, it is clear that Williams does not generally leave behind a chance of roasting O’Neal. So much so, that even Charles Barkley recently made a threat to Shaq, that involved Katt Williams.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1743318605532393802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After a minor disagreement between the two, Chuck once claimed that he would call ‘Katt Williams on his a**. Of course, considering O’Neal’s response on Instagram, it is clear that the comments were simply made for comedic purposes.