Tim Donaghy, the ref that screwed over Allen Iverson, exposes Billionaire Michael Jordan

Infamous former NBA referee may have just potentially given LeBron James fans the biggest piece of ammo against Michael Jordan

When it comes to the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan is still standing at the tippy top. And heck, somehow, despite LeBron James’s greatness, it’s still almost unanimous.

If you ask an old head why they think His Airness is still the greatest player to ever lace ‘em up, you will hear the tallest of tales about how he had to overcome the greatest type of adversities, and so on. Which, of course, the man absolutely did.

But, it appears that the man had some lucky breaks too. Or to be more accurate, more than just a bit of a headstart, compared to every other player in the NBA at the time.

What are we talking about, you ask?

Allow us to explain everything.

Also Read: $160 million Stephen Curry shows off his most recent gift in the prettiest way imaginable

Tim Donaghy reveals a lot of alleged secrets about the NBA, specifically one involving Michael Jordan

In case you weren’t aware of it already, Tim Donaghy is a man who was arrested for betting on NBA games, allegedly even those that he officiated. And ever since the verdict, he has been a disgraced figure among the minds of the NBA community.

At the time, the NBA couldn’t have gotten rid of him any sooner than they did, which is a massive reason behind why they kept their squeaky-clean image intact.

But, it appears that things aren’t always as they seem to be.

Take a look at Tim Donaghy’s exposé in the clip, in the tweet below.

Tim Donaghy exposing Jordan 😭 pic.twitter.com/4pLqprNEAj — tayö (@tayoshi2) September 3, 2022

This clip is from the Netflix documentary ‘Untold’, covering all of Donaghy’s secrets and theories about the NBA. And frankly, whether all this information is true or not, it really is an interesting watch.

If you have some time on your hands, we highly recommend you check it out.

Also Read: $40 million Suicide Squad star’s offer to portray Michael Jordan leaves Kyrie Irving displeased