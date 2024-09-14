David Beckham’s Possibly Fake Beach Soccer Shots Have Shaquille O’Neal Intrigued On IG

ESPN reposted David Beckham’s viral yet controversial Diet Pepsi commercial from 2011 on Instagram. Just as his beach soccer skills started making headlines again for all the wrong reasons, Shaquille O’Neal took notice.

The post featured the original 69-second clip from the commercial. It began with Beckham effortlessly juggling a soccer ball on a sunny California beach while holding a can of Pepsi in his left hand.

The cameraman decided to raise the stakes and challenged the Real Madrid icon to kick the ball into a faraway garbage can. Beckham unhesitantly accepted.

This shocked the cameraman, who then upped the challenge by asking the soccer legend to do it with three balls instead of just one. “That’s even easier,” Beckham quipped.

He put the Pepsi can down, took a moment to line up his shots, and nailed the challenge. Beckham then turned around, looked at the cameraman with a smile, and said, “Told you.”

The impressive skill displayed in these moves has attracted millions of views on social media. It has also sparked questions about the authenticity of the footage. However, Beckham addressed these speculations in a 2011 statement to the Los Angeles Times. He confirmed the video’s legitimacy, saying,

“Of course [it is real]. I spent five or six hours on the beach so I had a lot of time to practice.”

ESPN’s post not only brought the commercial back into the light but also revisited the aftermath of its release. Opinions about the video’s authenticity are still split. However, Shaq remains unbothered by the skepticism. His interest in Beckham‘s efforts even prompted him to share the clip on his Instagram story.

This pointed to the strong bond between the legends of their respective sports. It also showcased Shaq’s admiration for Beckham and his skills. Interestingly, this dynamic was just as positive from the start.

Shaq once hated Beckham because he earned more than him

In an interview with PEOPLE, O’Neal once admitted disliking Beckham. These feelings were driven solely by the soccer star’s success and earnings. It was reported that the LA Galaxy offered Becks a five-year, $250 million contract to bring him to the USA. This is almost on par with The Diesel’s total NBA career earnings of $292 million.

However, his hatred subsided once he got to know Beckham and his family. The soccer legend’s Netflix documentary, ‘Beckham’, also played a role in bridging that gap. It gave The Big Aristotle a glimpse into the Englishman’s early struggles and allowed him to connect on a personal level. Over the years, this deeper understanding brought them closer together.

“I was always jealous of him. And then I finally met him and he was a cool guy. And if you never saw his documentary [Netflix’s Beckham], you should watch it. I never knew he had to go through all that too, but it just shows you how great he is, how he persevered through all that stuff.”

This marked the start of a remarkable sports friendship. It eventually led to a joint business venture, with both buying stakes in Authentic Brands Group. Fans could get to see the duo work together for years to come.