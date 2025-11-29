Dawn Staley Explains Her Approach to the NCAA’s Transfer Portal Problem

The NCAA transfer portal has completely changed college sports, and not always in a good way. Players can jump to a new school with almost no waiting, which creates constant roster turnover. Coaches say it’s hard to build long-term chemistry when half the team might leave after a season, and fans feel the same frustration because their favorite players rarely stay put. Dawn Staley recently spoke on this very same issue.

Money and playing time are driving most of the movement, and that’s where things get messy. Some athletes leave the moment a better NIL offer pops up. Others bounce around, hoping for more minutes but never settling into a stable role. The result is a system that feels chaotic, with more uncertainty than development.

WNBA legend and famed NCAA college coach Staley broke down how she has addressed the transfer portal issue by revealing some of her personal experience with players entering it. She stated that as much as it might seem like it’s just on the player, it’s also on their families.

“I think it’s not just the one person or player making the decision. I do think it’s a family decision when it comes to uprooting your child to go to another place for whatever reason,” the six-time All-Star disclosed. “We deal with parents. We deal with trainers, we deal with agents. We deal with a whole slew of people who make this decision.”

That tracks. A decision like that is hardly easy, especially when players go from one territory to another. The good thing is that Staley and other coaches don’t take it personally. They understand that these future ballers just want to go to a situation that benefits them the most.

“Go where you’re happy. I’ve always said that to our players. Be where your mind is, go where you’re happy, and don’t look back,” she stated, before praising the work of her University of South Carolina program. “I know what we’re about. I know what we produce. I know we do it in a fashion in which has staying power at the next level. We produce pros.”

That being said, Staley, who recently interviewed for the New York Knicks Head Coach role, was still critical of how much the transfer portal is getting taken advantage of. “The transfer portal is out of control. I do think there needs to be some parameters. I am for giving them a one-time to go. Second, third, fourth time? There shouldn’t be any without some penalty. It’ll probably help them make better decisions.”

Staley mentioned that when a player does decide to transfer from USC, she helps them by calling up coaches of the school they want to transfer to. “I do that to help them find their happy place.”

Her perspective adds a grounded voice to a conversation that’s getting louder every year. The transfer portal isn’t going away, but coaches like her are pushing for a version of it that actually helps players grow rather than spin in circles.

There’s value in flexibility, but there’s also value in commitment, and the sport is still trying to figure out where that balance should sit. Until then, stories like Staley’s show that the people inside the system are just trying to guide athletes toward the place where they can truly thrive.