“Karl-Anthony Towns, taunting Russell Westbrook like that was CLASSLESS”: Stephen A. Smith calls out KAT for mocking Lakers star, tells him to first achieve bigger things

Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Russell Westbrook disrespect at the hands of Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley for air balling a three.

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a rivalry that they might never have thought in their wildest dreams to come true. The Minnesota Timberwolves have beaten them thrice this season, while they overcame the Wolves only once.

Minnesota didn’t just win those 3-games, they destroyed their opponents by at least 18 points in each one of them, including Wednesday’s 124-104 win. But what overshadowed their dominance over the Purple and Gold team was Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley’s disrespect of Russell Westbrook.

has to be one of the more disrespectful moments ive seen in a long time, watch Pat Bev and KAT after Westbrook’s airball. pic.twitter.com/PnMU3nVd8T — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2022

Although the reactions of KAT and Pat Bev were as priceless and hilarious as they come, it’s not as sensible. And Stephen A. believes the duo or Timberwolves as a team have never done anything big to mock an athlete of Westbrook’s stature.

“Taunting Russell Westbrook like that was CLASSLESS”: Stephen A. Smith thrashes KAT and Wolves

Maybe once in a full moon, the veteran ESPN analyst makes sense, and that day is here. Smith thrashed the Wolves’ All-Star big man for mocking Brodie as he hysterically air-balled a three.

“To mock him like that, I was like ‘damn, that’s kind of classless’. Y’all could do better than that, especially when you’re Minnesota and you ain’t been doing anything for the better part of the last two decades. They having a good season now, congrats to you, but damn, it was a little excessive, a little bit unclassy I might say.” Smith said.

Taunting Russell Westbrook like that was CLASSLESS. pic.twitter.com/J6UW7cHJ07 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 17, 2022

Smith is absolutely right. If it were the Splash Brothers or anyone else for that matter who has even done half the wonders of what Russell has done in his career can mock him for his abysmal performance this year.

Perhaps Towns being one of the best 3-point shooters in the league for the past couple of years can mock a bad shooter. But making fun of NBA’s Top-75 player of all time doesn’t reflect well for his comparatively much shorter resume.

