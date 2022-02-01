“Hell of a ride my friend, TB12 is loved by ‘The King’”: LeBron James showers Tom Brady with love following his official retirement from the NFL

LeBron James takes to social media to show Bucs superstar QB, Tom Brady, love following his official retirement from the NFL.

Adam Schefter shook the NFL world this past week when he announced that Tom Brady will be retiring following his loss against the LA Rams. This however, was disputed in a mere couple of hours as Brady Sr. himself revealed that his son had no immediate plans to hang up the cleats once and for all.

Fast-forward to today and Brady has officially called it quits on his NFL career after 22 seasons. The 7x champ took to Instagram to thank his family and the everybody at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organizations for the past 2 years.

Also read: “An HIV positive guy can walk around the Rams game unmasked with 80,000 people around?”: Magic Johnson gets called out for not following COVID norms with Gavin Newsom

Fans were quick to point out that he didn’t mention the team who he spent 20 years with, the New England Patriots. Regardless, the North American sports world is currently at a standstill as the greatest quarterback of all time is walking away from the game of football.

LeBron James, a football fanatic himself, took to social media to show Tom Brady love.

LeBron James on Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons.

LeBron James and Tom Brady could be considered friends as it would be even more apt to consider them as admirers of each other’s craft. Brady couldn’t fathom pitting Michael Jordan against James in the ‘GOAT’ debate and James stepped up and called out analysts who said 12 was done with as he was in his 40s.

Also read: “Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving get the ball first and they won’t ever give it back”: KD’s podcast host shockingly claims Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson remain scoreless in a 2v2

Both share a similar aspect in their ability to stretch their primes well into stages of their career that most didn’t think was possible.

Following the official announcement that Tom Brady had retired, LeBron James wrote on Instagram, “Hell of a ride my friend!! Congrats on a heck of a career!! Thank you for the memories and inspiration throughout *goat emoji*. TB12 loved by ‘The King’.”