“He’s Got Too Many Baby Mamas”: Gilbert Arenas Discards Anthony Edwards’ ‘Face of the NBA’ Candidacy

“Who is going to be the face of the NBA?” That’s been a hot topic of discussion around the league for quite some time now. 23-year-old Anthony Edwards has emerged as the front-runner in the discussion, according to many. Ant being the first choice makes a lot of sense considering how talented he is on the court along with having a refreshing personality.

He has also been compared to the great Michael Jordan and many believe that he possesses the same killer instincts as the NBA legend. But Gilbert Arenas doesn’t think Edwards is the right man for the role. He made arguments against Ant on an episode of No Chill Gill.

An honor like this can’t be bestowed on talent alone as there are a lot of talented youngsters in the league. There are other off-court factors at play. A squeaky-clean image and a sterling reputation is an important requirement, which is quite evident from the way LeBron James conducts himself as the NBA’s current face. The same has been evident in players who have been the face of the league in the past.

But in the case of Ant, there are complications. His romantic life will cast a shadow on this possibility. Ant has a daughter with his girlfriend Shannon Jackson.

Outside of that, he has been rumored to have fathered two more kids, a daughter and a son. As per Gil, this makes him unfit for the honor.

Anthony Edwards on whether he's the next face of the NBA: "Not really. That's what they got Wemby for" pic.twitter.com/r3pHE6XLYb — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) February 15, 2025

Arenas said, “He can’t be the face of the league. He’s got too many baby mamas.”

Fortunately for him, Ant isn’t even interested in taking the mantle. Last month, when he was asked if he was the next in line, he said, “Not really. That’s what they got Wemby for.”

Gilbert Arenas roots for Jayson Tatum

The face of the league is partly responsible for bringing new audiences, inspiring kids to take an interest in basketball, generating revenue, and growing the game. There are a lot of boxes one has to check before being considered for this unofficial tag. Jayson Tatum seems to be the right man for the job for Arenas.

He said, “The ideal [choice] is Jayson Tatum. I mean, he’s already there, he has won [championship], he has a celebrity girl. It’s easier. I think if he got married, it’ll be easier for them.”

Gil was referring to the Grammy Award-winning British Singer Ella Mai, who welcomed a son with Tatum ahead of the Paris Olympics.

JT has also expressed his wish to be the face of the league and to take on that responsibility. Unfortunately, he gets a lot of flak for not being a dominant leader for the Celtics. That is the only thing affecting JT’s chances.