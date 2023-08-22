“Night and Day”: Having Declared Himself Unfit For the Season, Lonzo Ball Reminisced LeBron James’ Impact on Lakers Workouts

Lonzo Ball recently confirmed his unavailability for the entirety of the next season, given his knee injuries. The 2017 second-overall pick’s NBA career has been plagued with injuries since January 2022. Amid the news of his missing the upcoming season, Lonzo Ball appeared in Trae Young’s ‘From The Point‘ podcast. Speaking to the Atlanta Hawks star, Ball reminisced about his time at the Lakers with LeBron James and how the workouts alongside the King felt.

Lonzo Ball has been dealing with a multitude of injuries, with his career coming to a standstill after a Meniscus Tear in January 2022. Due to his ailing knee, he missed the majority of the 2022-23 season and will also be missing the upcoming season as well. Therefore, it is quite natural for Ball to reminisce about his past and time spent with arguably the greatest current player, LeBron James.

Lonzo Ball reminisces about his time spent with the Lakers

Lonzo Ball was selected as a second-overall pick in 2017 by the Los Angeles Lakers, one year before LeBron joined the team in 2018. For Lonzo, the impact of the vets was incredible in the development of young rookies like him.

With the addition of LeBron James to the squad, young guys like Lonzo Ball had much to learn from the then-three-time NBA champion. Speaking highly of LeBron’s workout regimen, here is what Lonzo had to say about the King’s impact on the young Lakers squad.

“I mean, you could just tell obviously with Bron in the gym, it’s just a different feel. You know, just off that. But way more attention to detail, our practices were way more different. It was just literally night and day man, night and day. And I really wish we could have seen what could have happened that second year. But everybody went down starting with Bron first and then me, then BI, then Rondo.”

In 2019, the Lakers traded Lonzo Ball alongside Ingram and Josh Hart to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. Just one year after the trade, the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship without Lonzo Ball on the roster. As of now, Ball’s career isn’t at its best, given his perennial injuries while on the Chicago Bulls roster.

LeBron James showed support for Ball amid Baller Brand theft issues

In 2019, Lonzo Ball parted ways with his father, LeVar Ball’s Big Baller brand, amid an alleged $1,500,000 theft from the company. He started showing support for Nike, wherein his future was further speculated. Lonzo Ball’s former Laker teammate LeBron James supported him amid such controversies.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, LeBron exclaimed that he would be more than welcome to have Lonzo with him at Nike. Bron was proud to see a young basketball star taking charge of his future and career through such steps. LeBron believed that Lonzo plays the best with Nike shoes and hoped for him to sign with the Oregon-based brand.