Days After Inviting Jayson Tatum On-Stage During Concert, Drake Hosts Historic NCAA Team to ‘$100,000,000 Crib’

Drake recently made headlines in the basketball world when he invited Boston Celtics star, Jayson Tatum on-stage during his concert. A few days after later, Champagne Papi is once again making waves. This time, he had the historic NCAA team, the Kentucky Wildcats head over to Toronto for some team bonding at his $100,000,000 mansion.

Basketball has always been an important part of Drake’s life. A native of Toronto, the rapper is worth close to $250,000,000 and is a die-hard Toronto Raptors fan. He can be seen regularly sitting courtside at the Scotiabank Arena repping “The North.” That coupled with his deep ties with the basketball community has seen him become somewhat of an iconic figure in the NBA and the basketball world in general.

Days after inviting Jayson Tatum on stage, Drake hosts the Kentucky Wildcats in his $100,000,000 mansion

The Kentucky Wildcats is one of the most successful teams in the NCAA. With eight NCAA Championships to their name, some of the best players in the NBA have played at Lexington. Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo are but a few of the superstars to go through their ranks.

Given their historical significance, it isn’t that surprising for them to attract some celebrity support. And, recently Drake showcased his love for the Wildcats while he is on tour. What exactly did he do? Well, he invited the team to his $100,000,000 Toronto mansion for some team bonding.

The mansion, known as “The Embassy” is fitted with all the works. An awards room, an NBA regulation-sized indoor basketball court, an indoor pool, a lavish lounge, a 10-car garage, and much more. To say the mansion is opulent would be an understatement. And, the Wildcats got to enjoy every single acre of it.

It must have been an incredible moment for the youngsters. A great gesture from Drake, who once again showcased his love and appreciation for the sport of basketball.

Champagne Papi loves supporting his Toronto Raptors in the NBA

Drake has been supporting the Toronto Raptors for quite a while now. And, his celebrity status has been a boon for the Canadian NBA team. The rapper has been courtside at some of The North’s biggest games and has made his presence known. From animatedly celebrating clutch plays to heckling opposing superstars.

He even tried trash-talking LeBron James, back when The King was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. It seemed like a heated interaction, but fortunately, it did not turn into anything significant. Seeing as they hugged it out once the game was over.

Given all this, it’s not that surprising that Drake continues to immerse himself in basketball. Win or lose he will always be a Raptors fan and a fan of the sport.