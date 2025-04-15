‘Try Paying Fighters Like This’: Drake’s ‘$15K Dana White Story’ About Kindness Goes Viral, but Fans Take Brutal UFC Pay Digs

UFC CEO, Dana White has once more come under fire amid fighter pay – this time after Canadian rapper Drake leaked an interesting exchange involving the boss.

White, the long-time UFC boss, was embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit last year and saw the issue settled in court at the beginning of 2025. On top of that, his alleged pay structure for the proposed pay structure for boxing league with Turki Alalshikh has also caused widespread distrust among the pugilism community.

The UFC boss’ continued reluctance to share in the profits with his employees has been a long-standing issue in the combat sports community. However, with new information revealed by the rapper Drake, fans are beginning to question if he only treats fighters unfairly.

Apparently, White tipped a bartender a cool $15,000 on an occasion in 2014.

“I saw Dana White tip this girl who was just like super engaged with him at the bar, just like, you know, like just being a great, just being a great like human being of service (0:36) in that moment,” Drake told Adin Ross.

“No reason,” Drake added, noting, “She was like, I wanna be a photographer. And he’s like, well, 15K should get you everything that you would want.”

As commendable as that act was- helping a young woman pursue her dreams- White has now been told by fans, “He should try paying fighters like that.”

To boot, a host of reporters have hit out at White, too. Stephie Haynes has pointed to Contender Series prospects, who receive less in payouts in their contracts. “Imagine if guys/gals entering UFC off Contender Series could start at $15K. Right now, they start at $10K.”

Others also reiterated the sentiment, saying, “Imagine being a 12/12k UFC fighter seeing this“.

Unfortunately, this latest outcry shouldn’t be expected to hit White in his deep, deep pockets.

White urges naysayers to make their own MMA league

Amid outbursts over the dismal pay on offer to fighters in his promotion, White has tried his best to avoid the topic on many a occasion.

From personally targeting the PFL and their star signee, former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, on public platforms to criticizing boxing for paying fighters too much, White has refused to be held accountable for an unreasonable discrepancy in revenue sharing.

And, when pressed further, the UFC boss has a rather simple retort- haters and naysayers should just turn promoter themselves.

“If you don’t like it [fighter pay], there’s a simple solution to this problem,” White told GQ in 2022.

“Go start your own MMA organization – no barrier to entry. Knock yourself out. Pay (fighters) whatever you want to pay them. It’s been done before. How’s it worked out for other guys? Not well. Mind your business“, he said.