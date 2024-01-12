Days After Jennifer Lawerence Comparisons, Kevin Durant Shout-Outs Emma Stone for Repping Suns

On Thursday, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns delivered a statement performance, scorching the Los Angeles Lakers and handing them a 127-109 loss. Phoenix’s superstar guards, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal scored 68 points combined, while Durant scored an efficient 18 points as the trio combined to guide their team to a comfortable win.

Hollywood royalty Emma Stone attended the game at the Crypto.com center to show her support for the Suns. A stellar victory with the actress in attendance made it sweeter for the visitors.

Post-game, Durant acknowledged the La La Land actress and appreciated her for her support on Instagram. The Suns superstar shared a photo of Stone pointing to her cap that read “PHX” and captioned it, “Walking legend.”

Booker also followed suit and shared the same photo on his Instagram story to show his appreciation for Stone supporting the team.

Fans in the comment section wondered if the actress was the reason for this outstanding performance. One fan claimed that the Suns players noticed Stone and her cap and upped the ante during the game.

Another suggested that Stone would be the next global icon Booker dates. The Suns’ superstar was in a relationship with model and social media icon Kendall Jenner. It’s unlikely that Booker and Stone would start dating, considering the actress is married to comedian Dave McCary.

The Suns fired a warning to the rest of the Western Conference with their performance against the Lakers. The Suns trio is finally looking comfortable together on the court as the team registered a win after back-to-back losses. However, if Emma Stone was the reason, the franchise should figure out a way to have her present at every playoff game later this year.

Kevin Durant shuts down Jennifer Lawrence’s comparison

Last Sunday, Emma Stone’s peer and fellow Golden Globe nominee, Jennifer Lawrence, delivered an iconic moment at the award show. After she was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, the nominees were being read to the audience. When the camera panned at Lawrence, she looked at it and mouthed,

“If I don’t win I’m out of here.”

While Lawrence lost the award to Stone, the hilarious moment went viral on social media.

NBA fans on social media claimed Lawrence’s joke about leaving if she didn’t win is Kevin Durant’s philosophy in life. The jibe stems from the Suns superstar swapping the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors and leaving the Brooklyn Nets for the Suns to improve his odds of winning the NBA title.

There were suggestions that Durant was miffed with the Suns, who are only two games above the .500 mark, and could ask for a trade away from the franchise. However, the 2013-14 MVP addressed the rumors, in an interview with Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin, saying,

