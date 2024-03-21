Fans Criticize Adin Ross After the Streamer Claims He Is on Drugs

In a recent video that went live on social media, Adin David Ross was found acting strange. Adin Ross is one of the most popular live streamers worldwide. Although he is known to be pretty sincere in his work, some of his mannerisms, both on and off-stream are considered weird. Furthermore, he used to be addicted to Lean, which gave his fans a chance to relate any of his strange demeanor to the addiction.

Recently DramaAlert shared a video of Adin Ross on X (formerly Twitter) that showcased the streamer acting strangely. In the video, he acknowledged being on drugs while making silly facial expressions, stating, “Memes coming, trolls coming, I am on drugs” before ending the clip with a bizarre laugh. The past few days have already been difficult for the 23-year-old and this video gave the online community a chance to criticize him further.



The Kick star’s fanbase is cramped with a ton of young fans. Unfortunately, it is pretty usual for them to follow in the footsteps of their idols. Keeping that in mind, several people from the online community blamed Adin for being a bad influence. Fans were shocked to see the 23-year-old relapsing on his old addiction. A few even wondered if he was sticking to Lean or was trying something else.

On the other hand, a few Twitter users were convinced that Adin was just trolling his fans. They asked why other people were falling for the tale he was purposefully creating. However, considering that it was just a joke, a few commenters claimed the streamer should not joke about drugs since it is a serious issue in the United States.

Is Adin Ross really on drugs?

Adin Ross is a massively successful live streamer and he definitely knows better than to destroy everything he has built for drugs. The 23-year-old does have a history of substance abuse and he even admitted to being addicted to Lean. However, sometime back, Adin made up his mind to change his lifestyle, eat healthy, work out, and discover a new side of himself.

Nevertheless, since the beginning of March 2024, fans noted the streamer behaving a bit strangely on-stream. Adin was immediately accused of being under the influence after people saw him shouting, clapping his hands, and making weird sounds on multiple occasions in the same stream. Fans were quick to determine that he was not sober while several people accused the 23-year-old of using Lean and c**aine. Naturally, Adin Ross was quite annoyed by the drug allegations, and this viral video might be the streamer’s way of mocking and getting back at his fans.