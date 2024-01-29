UFC 300: Sean O’Malley Puts Forward Conor McGregor as Ideal Headliner for the Historic Event

While the event’s details are becoming clearer, rumors persist, especially as the headline slot remains vacant. With an already impressive card that captivated fans, the main event is expected to be a showstopper. Amidst the online chatter suggesting potential headliners, UFC champ Sean O’Malley, in a recent conversation with The Schmo, voiced his support for Conor McGregor to headline the historic UFC 300.

It’s been a while since UFC fans have seen McGregor fighting inside the octagon. The last time he fought was against Dustin Poirier in 2021. Consequently, fans have been eyeing his return, and at the start of the year, McGregor announced that he would return to fight against Michael Chandler on International Fight Week in June.

However, as Dana White is yet to announce McGregor’s return, recently Schmo asked O’Malley if McGregor is not returning in June, when he should return, to which he stated UFC 300. In his words,

“I thought that’s happening. I don’t have Instagram or Twitter on my Phone it’s about two weeks or so since I missed the crazy announcement of Kayla Harrison vs Holly Holm. And I missed that one. I’ve been missing all sorts of stuff. I thought that was surely Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor, I mean Conor McGregor should be headlining UFC 300.”

Indeed, having them on the UFC 300 card will be epic and will add even more excitement. Those who are still not satisfied with the card will be delighted with this suggestion from the UFC champ. In an interesting development, McGregor and Chandler teased appearing on the historic card.

Conor McGregor hinted at sealing the deal for UFC 300

Earlier this year, McGregor hinted at fighting Chandler at International Fight Week. Now, he suggests a possible appearance at UFC 300, saying ‘McGregor on 300 seals the deal.’ Subsequently, when Chandler saw the post, he didn’t waste time and accepted the challenge.

Chandler’s ready for a McGregor fight anytime. Initially set for September, it moved to December and then announced for June 2024. Meanwhile, now as McGregor hinted for UFC 300, Chandler has no problem fighting him in April.

However, fight fans know that in the past, The Notorious has made many claims and dropped hints like that, but later turned out to be joking. However, if the fight does happen on the April card, it will be the super mega fight that fans have wanted for a long time.