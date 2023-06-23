Days After Shocking Scoot Henderson, Stephen Curry Celebrates 6ft 2 Guard Getting Drafted by Damian Lillard’s Trailblazers

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors’ shortened playoff run, Stephen Curry has gotten ample free time in the offseason. And, while he has been busy attending several events across the nation, he did also find the time to work out with 2023 Draft prospect Scoot Henderson. Just days after being left in awe of the two-time MVP’s shooting drill, Henderson got his name called out by Adam Silver at the 2023 Draft. Seeing the youngster get picked #3 by the Portland Trail Blazers, Steph couldn’t help but be excited for his mentee.

Prior to the commencement of the Draft, the Bay Area legend posted a video on his social media accounts. Expressing his excitement for the Warriors pick (#19) and Scoot’s future, the clip was captioned “Long day waiting for the draft! Warriors #19 and @thereal013 finally taking the big stage 🙌🏽”.

Stephen Curry celebrates Scoot Henderson getting drafted #3

Right after Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller’s names were called out by the commissioner as the first and second picks respectively, Henderson was picked #3 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Soon after, the NBA’s official Instagram account posted the clip of the moment the former G-League Ignite star’s name was announced. Here is the Instagram post in question.

Resharing reels posted by the NBA and the Trail Blazers, Curry congratulated the 6-foot-2 sensation.

“GO Time @thereal0_

Let’s get it!! Congratulations @thereal0_”

For a change, it is heartwarming to see this fanboy side of the greatest shooter of all time. Have a look at the screenshots of Steph’s Instagram story on NBA Celebs Update’s tweet.

It’ll be beyond entertaining to watch Damian Lillard share the backcourt with Scoot. Having also drafted the twin brother of Keegan Murray, Kris Murray at 23rd overall too, the Oregon side will likely be very content with their picks in this draft.

Henderson reveals being ‘hungry’

Previously, there was much doubt about whether the Charlotte Hornets would draft Miller or Henderson with their 2nd pick. With the Blazers already being impressed with the latter’s workout, they were fortunate enough to land him.

Moments after being drafted by the Western Conference franchise, the athletic guard spoke about his work ethic. Explaining what he was going to offer to the Trail Blazers, Scoot said:

“They (Blazers) getting a dog that’s gonna come in and that’s gonna be hungry. Now, I’m young but I got a mature mindset… they getting a special player, a special person.”

The Portland Trailblazers have had problems with their defense for years now. Could he be the catalyst of change in this category the Blazers have been waiting for?