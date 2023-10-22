Days Before Blocking Stephen Curry’s Warriors 5 Times, 7’4 Victor Wembanyama Claimed Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Edge Him Out For DPOY

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most talented youngsters in the NBA. Standing at 7ft 4”, the San Antonio Spurs rookie is a force to reckon with on both ends of the floor. While Wemby can use a multitude of different moves to get buckets, his dominance on the defensive end is almost absurd. However, despite flourishing on the defensive end of the floor, Wemby didn’t back himself to win the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year.

Victor Wembanyama had an extremely monstrous performance in the final preseason contest. Playing against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, the French phenom recorded 19 points on 42.1% FG. However, it was his defensive performance that stood out. The teenager played for merely 20:35 minutes and finished the night with a total of five blocks. But several days before the Spurs-Warriors outing, the 2023 MVP of the French league picked Giannis Antetokounmpo as his favorite for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year.

Victor Wembanyama displays faith in Giannis Antetokounmpo to win 2nd DPOY

Victor Wembanyama made an appearance on NBA 2K’s video and revealed his favorites for the 2024 awards – Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year, and MVP.

Wembanyama didn’t even hesitate before selecting Giannis Antetokounmpo as his pick for the DPOY honors. The 19-year-old could’ve named himself, and it would’ve been a valid pick. However, it seems like the unicorn doesn’t want to undermine the defensive prowess of the Greek Freak.

The Milwaukee Bucks leader is one of the toughest defenders in the league. Regarded as one of the most physical players in the modern NBA, it is difficult for some of the most gifted offensive maestros to get past him. Antetokounmpo has already been the DPOY back in 2020 and has had five All-Defensive selections in his career. The Wisconsin side’s fans would hope that the Spurs rookie’s predictions came true and Antetokounmpo can match his two MVPs with two DPOYs.

According to several betting companies, Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to defend his DPOY trophy. The likes of Evan Mobley and Anthony Davis are also the way-too-early frontrunners. Ultimately, a majority of the Vegas odds have Giannis as #4 on the list, right above Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

Some believe that Wemby can compete for the DPOY

Victor Wembanaya has had a great start to his first-ever NBA campaign. In the preseason games, Wemby displayed his versatility. Apart from lodging 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds, the big man also swatted away 2.8 shots and recorded one steal per game.

His production from the preseason has several analysts and enthusiasts excited. Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer is merely one of many who believe that the youngster is well equipped with skills to allow him to make a push for the DPOY laurel.

Wemby is also regarded as the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year honor. Yes, the likes of Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson, among others, will give him great competition. But, judging by his preseason performances, Wemby should edge out and take home the 2024 ROTY trophy.