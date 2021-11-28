“Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris thought it was sweet to come back and play against us... It ain’t sweet!”: D'Angelo Russell shines as he leads the Wolves past the Sixers in a Double OT Thriller

Timberwolves star D’Angelo Russell wasn’t ready to let Joel Embiid and Sixers get a win in the All-Star Center’s return to action.

Philadelphia 76ers got a huge boost Saturday night with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris back in the starting line-up. Philly lost five straight immediately after Embiid went out due to COVID-19 protocols. However, they showed some fight in their last four games and secured two wins.

Minnesota Timberwolves were coming off of a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. They took the court against Philadelphia to bounce back from their 17 point blowout loss against LaMelo Ball and Co.

Embiid and Tobias would have wanted a huge win in their comeback game too, but D’Angelo Russell had other plans.

D’Angelo Russell took offense in Sixers resting players in crucial minutes

Before their loss to the Hornets, the Timberwolves were on a five-game win streak. They did not take this back-to-back away game lightly. On the contrary, they had the idea that Embiid and Co might take them lightly, and they did by resting their starters in some crucial minutes in the game after their comeback. Russell made sure to make the Sixers pay. Listen to D’Lo explaining it.

D’Angelo Russell, postgame on television: “They had guys that sat out and thought it was sweet to come back and play against us. It ain’t sweet.” pic.twitter.com/HvsfDRvuYe — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 28, 2021

D’Angelo had a tremendous all-around performance scoring season-high 35 points in the game. He also had 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks which proved crucial for the Wolves as they were forced to two overtimes after they led the game by 15 points at halftime.

The second OT was forced by Andre Drummond with this outrageous tip-in.

an intentional missed free throw ACTUALLY WORKS FOR ONCE. Maxey with the miss, Drummond with the tip … double overtime! pic.twitter.com/aj0X82xOdB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 28, 2021

While Embiid also had a season-high 42 point all-around outing to go along with 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. DeAngelo Russell certainly stole the MVP of the night from Sixers big man.

Twenty-Seven of D’Lo’s 35 came in the 4th quarter two overtimes. The 2019 All-Star scored two clutch threes in the extended time and also had a crucial steal.

The resurgence of D’Angelo Russell with Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns showing almost showing up every night is making Wolves a force to reckon with.

Beating 3 tough teams of the East in straight games has put them at sixth in the Western Conference tally and has given them momentum to stay there. Let’s see will they be able to carry it forward, D’Lo looks to be sure of it.