“Russell Westbrook wants to destroy me, as much as I want to destroy him”: Rajon Rondo opens up about the competitive nature between him and his new Lakers teammate

Lakers’ veteran Rajon Rondo talks about the alleged beef between him and Russell Westbrook, claims it was never anything personal

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very productive media day. There were a lot of concerns addressed. LeBron James talked about his vaccination status. Dwight Howard talked about his vaccine status and tried to cite HIPAA Laws, where he was schooled by a reporter.

The NBA fans were as excited as everyone else about the Lakers’ super squad coming together. From the looks of the same on the media day, they all look very excited for the season to begin. Rajon Rondo had a few fun interactions with the media as well. He had a hilarious reaction when the reporters told him about Anthony Davis and LeBron James missing him last season.

Rajon Rondo addresses the beef between him and Russell Westbrook

When the Lakers signed Rajon Rondo, there were a lot of questions about how he and Russell Westbrook would get along. The two have had bad blood among them. Back in the Orlando Bubble Rondo’s brother William Rondo had mother off Russ during the Western Conference Semis. The two have had more encounters after the same as well.

Talking about the same during the media, Rondo said,

“Russ and I, we’ve been competing for so long. He’s one of the best, ultimate competitors I’ve played within my career. I love competing against Russ.”

Rajon Rondo on the competitive nature between him and Russell Westbrook: “I know he’s looking to destroy me. Likewise, I’m looking to destroy him.” — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) September 28, 2021

It would be interesting to see how these two strong personalities get along together, both in the locker room and on the court. Guess we wouldn’t have to wait for long, as the preseason begins on 4th October.