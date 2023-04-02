“It’s LeBron James, the Dog, Our Chef… I’m in the Top 5!”: Gabrielle Union Once Listed Herself As 5th on Dwyane Wade’s Favorite People List

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been one of the most influential couples in the NBA ever since they tied the knot. Having met in 2007, the couple went through a lot together before deciding to tie the knot in 2014. It was an elaborate function, with Dwyane Wade going above and beyond to make it a perfect day for himself.

While Wade was in the NBA, working on his Hall of Fame career, Gabrielle continued to flourish as an actor as well as an author. As of now, she has written three books, and has been a co-author in two more.

In 2017, she was busy promoting her book ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’ when she made her way to the sets of SC6 on ESPN. There, she talked about Wade being a Daddy’s Boy, and more.

Gabrielle Union thinks she’s in Dwyane Wade’s Top-5

When one thinks of Dwyane Wade’s best partnerships, they seldom think about his wife. The first picture that comes to mind is of LeBron James. The legendary duo took the Heat to four straight finals and won two NBA Championships together.

While talking on SC6, the host asked Gabrielle Union if Wade was her top person, but where did she fall in his rankings? Gab replied and said,

“I think it now goes LeBron[James], the dog Trae, and then me. I think I come right after Trae. Maybe after our chef, I’m not sure since I do not feed him. I’m in Top 5, but yeah.”

The host then asked if LeBron and Wade are Peanut Butter and Jelly, what are Gab and Wade.

She replied and said,

“I’m like Tuna fish and he’s like Mayonaise. I’m not sure! It’s clearly not PB&J!”

Gab then went on to reveal how she had to negotiate a handshake in their prenup for their marital vows, whereas Wade and LeBron have 86 handshakes!

This was from back in 2017. I’m sure Wade’s list has changed by now, with Zaya probably holding the top spot now. Gabrielle might have moved up a few ranks but she still would have tough competition from LeBron James.

Dwyane Wade just made his way to the Hall of Fame

Having played 16 seasons in the NBA, Dwyane Wade hung up his boots in 2019. He has been spending a lot of time with his family and expanding his businesses. He’s now a part-owner of the Utah Jazz. At the same time, he’s standing by his daughter Zaya as they raise awareness for trans rights.

While he’s doing all of this, the people haven’t forgotten his accomplishments on the basketball floor. He was recently announced as a Hall of Fame selection as part of the 2023 batch. Wade has taken the news in the best way possible, celebrating with his family, and well, gloating a bit(like he should!).