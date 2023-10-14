Days Before Blowing Past LeBron James For A Monster Dunk, Warriors Youngster Expressed His Desire To Be An All-Star In A Year Or 2

The Golden State Warriors have had a dream start to their 2023-2024 campaign. Stephen Curry and co. have followed their 125-108 preseason opener victory by clinching yet another win. With Jonathan Kuminga recording a game-high in points scored yet again, the Bay Area side upset the Los Angeles Lakers 129-125.

Advertisement

Jonathan Kuminga has been extremely impressive to begin his third professional campaign in the NBA. The 6ft 8” forward followed his 24-point, 8-rebound, and 4-assist performance with yet another solid 25-point, 3-rebound, and 3-assist outing. Kuminga displayed his incredible deep offensive bag, using a variety of moves to reach the 26-point mark.

At one point in the contest, the youngster displayed a nasty combination of handles and athleticism. Toward the end of the first half, he drove past LeBron James and didn’t allow Anthony Davis to prevent his attempt to flush down an emphatic dunk.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1713030327021740529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Merely days before pulling off this incredible play, Kuminga expressed his desire to prove himself. As reported by Monte Poole of NBCS, receiving an All-Star nod in the next two years would allow the 21-year-old to prove his worth.

“Hopefully, in the next year or two – maybe this year, maybe next year – I feel like I have a chance to prove that I can be an All-Star.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MontePooleNBCS/status/1713065038733341142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jonathan Kuminga can have a breakout season

As seen in photos and clips, Kuminga has spent quite some time in the gym this summer. From what we’ve seen in the small sample size of two games, he’s tremendously improved different aspects of his game.

Advertisement

Kuminga spent a lot of time working on his long-range shooting. Knocking down seven three-pointers in the first two contests at 55% efficiency, the 2022 NBA Champ’s training has paid off.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShaynaRubin/status/1713064618187432214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Playing under the mentorship of successful veterans such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, and Rudy Gay should be extremely beneficial for the athletic slasher. Thriving at the Sixth Man role, Kuminga seems to be enjoying leading the second unit. Several pundits are touting him to be a favorite for both – Sixth Man of the Year & Most Improved Player.