Eddie Johnson Offers Insight Into Joel Embiid’s Injuries, Denies ‘Lazy’ Allegations Surrounding 76ers Superstar

A generational talent who has faced immense criticism and, at times, even ridicule. That’s what life has looked like lately for Joel Embiid, as he battles injuries and setbacks in his effort to return to his best. Many have questioned whether he truly has the drive or desire. Eddie Johnson, however, recently suggested that Embiid might actually be giving a little too much on the floor.

Embiid has dealt with persistent knee issues throughout his career. In 2024, he underwent surgery that was expected to keep him on the court without further trouble. But in February of this year, his season was cut short once again, leading to another procedure in April. He played just 19 games last season, and while the Philadelphia 76ers believe he’ll be ready for training camp in two months, many fear yet another setback is looming.

Johnson doesn’t believe Embiid’s struggles are due to laziness, despite the narrative the media has pushed in recent times. Instead, he thinks the real issue is that Embiid works too hard for someone his size. In a recent episode of SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former Sixth Man of the Year explained why.

“He plays hard. People can get on Embiid all they want, like, based on the shape that he’s in, the dude does play hard,” Johnson opined. “He’s going to try to defend the rim, he’s going to try to do things, and I think that’s part of his issue.”

@JumpShot8 tells @TermineRadio why he thinks Sixers star Joel Embiid continues to deal with injuries pic.twitter.com/YWDJ0UyHGW — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 30, 2025

Standing over 7 feet tall and weighing more than 280 pounds, Embiid needs to take better care of himself and play in a way that suits his body. Failing to do so has triggered a cycle of injuries for the big man, whose repeated absences continue to hurt the 76ers year after year.

“When you’re trying to play as hard as he does sometimes, and you’re out of shape, you’re gonna get injured,” Johnson added. “You’re gonna get injured when you’re trying to play hard. And I think that’s the realization he has to come to.”

Now, there are two ways Embiid could take this. He can either adapt his game to fit the body he has right now or focus on improving it. He doesn’t need to look far for inspiration. Just look at how much weight Luka Doncic has shed over the summer. Dropping a few pounds could do wonders for Embiid and his knees, and help him get back to being the dominant force we all know he can be.

Will Embiid adapt… or retire?

It’s easy to forget sometimes that a player as good as Embiid is still in the NBA. That’s how rarely he’s featured in recent years. And although fans are upset and rivals mock him, it’s important to remember one fact – he’s still human, and someone who wants to play at the highest level. Will his body allow him to? That we don’t know.

Keith Pompey, a 76ers insider, recently hinted that Embiid could retire from the sport altogether. “I think Joel may know that the end is near,” Pompey said on SiriusXM NBA Radio about the recent feature written about him.

“This is just me saying that. And it’s kind of explaining to people what he’s going through. Because rarely do you have a guy tell you how much pain and how much they’re going through,” he added.

The entire NBA community would agree that seeing a player as talented as Embiid retire this early would be a tragedy. Hopefully, he bounces back from his setbacks and finally delivers the success in Philadelphia that many have always believed he could.