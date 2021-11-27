“I think it’s absolutely insane that people are counting the LA Lakers out”: Draymond Green defends LeBron James and co amidst the team testing rough waters

Draymond Green issued a truthful verdict on the Los Angeles Lakers’ off-season trades and how they will grow as a team.

As one would have expected, The Draymond Green Show is off to an excellent start. The Golden State Warriors forward has been slamming the NBA with his opinions, hot takes, and unfiltered verdicts within two episodes.

The second episode largely revolved around the LA Lakers, who have been far from what anyone expected. Their squad is marred with injuries, while superstars like Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have not been taking responsibility.

Not to forget LeBron James has been the center of controversy a little too often this season. He recently got two fans thrown out of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse during the Lakers’ clash against the Indiana Pacers.

Nothing has been going the 2020 Champs’ way so far, but Green believes it will, soon.

Draymond Green talks Lakers’ off-season, trades, team chemistry, and their matchups with the Golden State Warriors.

After talking about LeBron James and his suspension against New York Knicks, Draymond Green shifted to the LA Lakers off-season. The California outfit made several exciting trades and were the front-runners for the 2021-22 NBA Championship.

“As a competitor, as someone in the same division and fighting for the same goal, as someone trying to get back to the NBA finals, it’s not really on me to decide like, ‘Oh is this a good trade for them?’. I really don’t give a damn!”

This was when the topic started to take an interesting turn as the three-time NBA champ went through the Lakers roster, trying to find matchups with the Warriors.

“I immediately start playing with the matchups. Like, okay, I’ll be on AD. We’ll have Wiggs probably on LeBron. And if we have Wiggs on LeBron, then in our next matchup, who are we putting on Russ? I immediately start going through the matchups to see how we stack up.”

While Green made it clear he did not care about judging the Lakers trades, fans around the world cannot come to terms with how poorly the team is performing after acquiring so many stars.

Sitting 9th in the Western Conference table, Anthony Davis and co. boast a rather unappealing 10-10 record. This gave incentive to Draymond Green to add a fascinating take in his podcast.

“I think it’s absolutely insane that people are counting that team out less than 20 games into the season. Because it takes time for sh*t to work. It takes time for a team to become a team. So to think that 18 games into the season, that’s who that team will be in a month, in two months, in three months is absurd.”

The Warriors baller continued on the same beat of the drum, defending the Lakers’ poor start for a few minutes. He added how GSW will have a bumpy ride as well. He said ‘bump’ or a variation of it six times in the next minute. Never change, Draymond.