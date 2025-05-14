“Don’t Wanna Play Dubstep”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Myles Decided On His Career While On the Road With His Father

The legacy of Shaquille O’Neal is being carried on by his children. While some of his kids are trying to pursue basketball like Shareef, Myles O’Neal is instead going down the path of entertainment. Like his dad, the 28-year-old fell in love with music and has found tremendous success as a DJ and producer. He’s been a longtime resident at Wynn Las Vegas and has crushed sets at huge festivals like EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, and Tomorrowland.

But where did Myles officially get his start in the industry? Alongside his NBA Hall of Fame father, of course. While many remember the big guy’s dominance on basketball courts, he also showed his passion for music early on. He released his debut rap album in 1993 and had collaborations with industry icons like Biggie Smalls and Jay-Z.

He’s also been tearing it up as a DJ, where he performs under the moniker “DJ Diesel.” In 2023, he released his first EDM album entitled “Gorilla Warfare.” Suffice it to say, the music gene lives strong in the O’Neal family.

Myles recalled the exact moment he decided to pursue music as a career during an interview on the Cheat Codes program. “I got into it pre-COVID when my dad started doing Diesel Heavy,” he began. “I went on the road with them and was kind of just helping out where I could. That turned into me learning how to play.” The son of the Diesel later admitted that when he was first invited to collaborate, he was hesitant because he wasn’t interested in their genre.

“Everybody else on the team were kind of like, ‘Yo, you kind of have an ear.’ I was like I don’t wanna play Dubstep. That’s not like my vibe,” he recalled. “They were like, ‘You don’t have to play Dubstep.'” Even in recollecting the story, Myles let out a sigh, excited that he could instead put his focus on the genre of music that he preferred.

Myles has put a focus on tech-house music, but has also dabbled in R&B and Hip-Hop. The popular artist did tour with his father, where the dynamic duo formed the group known as “The O’Neal Boyz” back in the summer of 2024. This marked the first time ever a father and son had performed as a DJ duo. “We’re making history,” said Myles during an interview with DJ Mag at the time.

Shaq is one of a kind. On top of having two separate Master’s Degrees, a doctorate, a minor in sports psychology, a music and television career, and being hailed as one of the greatest basketball players ever, you’d think he’d eventually get tired. But that isn’t The Diesel’s way, and the same can now be said for his kids. It just goes to show you that hard work and determination really pay off.