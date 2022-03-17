“I thought it was dangerous play, Marcus Smart dove into Stephen Curry’s knee”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the plays the Celtics’ defensive leader made against the Splash Brothers

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the plays Marcus Smart made against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics tonight, looking for their 5th win in a row. The Celtics, on the other hand, were looking to bounce back from their loss against the Mavericks. During the 2nd quarter, Marcus Smart made a play that resulted in Steph Curry having to leave the rest of the game due to foot soreness. The injury was most likely caused by Smart’s attempt to vie for a loose ball.

While the extent of the injury is yet to be revealed, Steve Kerr did not mince his words. On the sidelines, he directly confronted Marcus Smart. The altercation looked firey from many angles and the Golden State Warriors coach was visibly furious.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics tonight. The scoreline of 110-88 is indicative of superb defensive work by the Celtics once again.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points to lead the rally. The Celtics are now 15-3 since February.

Steve Kerr calls the play Marcus Smart made dangerous

In the post-conference presser, Steve Kerr was asked what he thought about the play. The Warrior’s coach said that he thought the play was dangerous.

Kerr says he and Marcus Smart are “good,” but the Dubs’ coach let him know it was a “dangerous play” pic.twitter.com/FKPPDwXpXM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Kerr insisted that while it was dangerous, he gave props to Smart for going for the ball. Kerr also added that despite the verbal discord, he and Smart are still “good”.

The Warriors coach reflected on their time in the USA team for the World Cup and lauded Smart for his defensive efforts.