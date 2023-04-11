De’Aaron Fox and the Kings’ Cheapest Ticket Prices Inflate to Near-$500, Blowing Reigning Champs Stephen Curry and Warriors’ Out of the Water

Nov 13, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings have been beyond special this year. During this past regular season, the franchise finished the season ranked as the top offense in the entire NBA. And before their slight drop in defensive performances at the end of the season, they were up there as one of the best defenses in the NBA as well.

You add that with the fact that this season cuts out their 16-season playoff drought, and you have a franchise riding more than a bit high in enthusiasm at the moment. And as their ticket prices recently revealed, they may be going just a tad bit overboard with it.

Kings’ ticket prices go through the roof for the first round, even when compared to Stephen Curry and the Warriors

The Sacramento Kings finished the regular season as the 3rd seed, meaning they will be facing off against the Golden State Warriors, in a stellar first-round series. And so, of course, it is Stephen Curry’s franchise we’re going to compare ticket prices with. And when it comes to that, the Kings may be asking a lot from their fans. Take a look at the tweet below.

Games in Sacramento cost nearly double than SF in the first-round 😮 (via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/mgLErM5Ia1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023

That is nearly $500 vs the reigning champions charging $254. And both of these prices are for the franchise’s cheapest tickets. One way or the other that seems a bit insane to us from the get-go. But then again, there are reasons to justify it.

For the Dubs, it’s justified since they will be showing off the greatest show in basketball, Stephen Curry, on the road to his return to the promised land. For Sac Town, this is their first time reaching the postseason after 16 whole years, and it’s with a darn good team too.

Overall, this is bound to be an incredible first-round matchup in the already very competitive Western Conference. And it is one worth paying top dollar for.

How did the fans react to this news?

Despite only just receiving this news, fans were rather unsurprised by the disparity in prices. Given that, here are just some of their reactions.

They haven’t been to the playoffs since the Fall of Rome what do you expect — france football hater (@uuhane) April 11, 2023

That’s what happens when they haven’t been to the playoffs in 20 years haha — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) April 11, 2023

No surprise. Kings fans were starving for a playoff series and now got one. They go hard. — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) April 11, 2023

It’s been 17 years I’d pay anything to be there game 1 — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) April 11, 2023

Never take the NBA community for a group of fools. They may quarrel like children at times, however, their awareness of these situations will always remain impressive. It really does never cease to amaze us.