De’Aaron Fox Joins Kobe Bryant on Exclusive List, Registers 2nd Highest Points Scored in Consecutive Days in 50 Years

De’Aaron Fox has been on a tear lately. With DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis out with injuries, the shifty guard has taken up the Sacramento Kings’ offensive load on his shoulders. This increased workload has resulted in Fox scoring 109 points in total on back-to-back nights.

Fox put up a career-best performance on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His 60-point performance enabled the Kings to cover a 20-point difference and force overtime. But even after clinching a new franchise record, Fox’s heroics couldn’t prevent his side from suffering a 126-130 loss.

“I would have loved to get this win, obviously. I would have rather us get the rebound in the fourth and won the game there and not even gotten to 60, so of course I would rather have the win,” Fox said in the post-game press conference.

The 26-year-old was visibly tired after playing 44 minutes in the Emirates Cup matchup. Not many could’ve predicted him to go on another scoring outburst on the second night of the back-to-back.

However, Swipa picked up right where he left off on Friday. He scored 49 points on 16 made shots, helping the Kings to mount an 11-point comeback to win 121-117.

He now joins Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain as only the third player in league history to score at least 109 points across consecutive days.

Players who have scored at least 109 points over two nights, per @ESPNStatsInfo: De’Aaron Fox (last two nights)

Kobe Bryant (2007)

Wilt Chamberlain (15 TIMES!) — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 17, 2024

The inclusion of Chamberlain and Bryant on this list doesn’t come as a surprise, as both legends are regarded as some of the greatest offensive players ever. Chamberlain, who averaged 30.1 points per game across his career, achieved this feat 15 times.

Bryant recorded these numbers once during the 2006-2007 season. On 22nd and 23rd March 2007, the Black Mamba recorded a total of 110 points – 60 v. the Memphis Grizzlies and 50 v. the New Orleans Hornets.

Fox was merely one point short of matching Kobe’s record. However, his back-to-back performances now become the second-highest point total over consecutive nights in the past 50 years.

60 LAST NIGHT. 49 TONIGHT. The 2nd-most points scored over CONSECUTIVE DAYS in the last 50 years 👏👏 @swipathefox pic.twitter.com/COiQEh1U9R — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2024

Fox’s recent performances have positioned him as a strong contender for Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Potentially winning this achievement will boost his confidence and set the tone for what promises to be an All-NBA-type season for the Kings guard.