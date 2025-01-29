De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: Would Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell Be Packaged For a Trade With the Kings?

Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kings star De’Aaron Fox is the most recent name to hit the trade market ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. Fox and the Kings haven’t been able to come to terms on a contract extension, and this could lead to the end of his tenure in Sacramento. Fox’s preferred destination is the San Antonio Spurs. However, details of a potential trade are still unknown. Former Clippers star Lou Williams poses the question of whether the Spurs would be willing to include Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell in a deal for Fox.

Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the news surrounding the Kings. He likes the idea of fitting Fox alongside Victor Wembanyama but notes the Spurs will give up something to acquire Fox. Williams said,

“You got young talent. You can’t get something for nothing, right? Somebody has to go.”

San Antonio has the young talent to make a deal work, but it is difficult to gauge their willingness. Williams continued,

“You got [Devin] Vassell, you have [Stephon] Castle, you have all these young pieces that you were willing to build around. But when you have a guy that’s going into his prime at 27-28 years old… you got to test it. You got to see what can happen.”

Would the Spurs be willing to give up young prospects like potential Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell to acquire De’Aaron Fox “You can’t get something for nothing right, somebody has to go.” – @TeamLou23 Would you make this trade?@MichelleDBeadle |… pic.twitter.com/NGY4lMeXQM — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 29, 2025

The Spurs don’t want to waste another year of Wembanyama’s dominance. However, they also don’t want to move too quickly and make an poor decision. A trade for Fox would cement the Spurs as a team that is competing for the present. Fox wants to leave Sacramento to be in a better winning situation. The Spurs’ dilemma is that a deal could take as many as three players away from their young core.

Regardless, Williams believes it would be a disservice for the Spurs not to explore a deal for Fox. His skillset perfectly complements Wemby, and their athletic abilities together would be a deadly duo in the pick and roll.

Fox could change the trajectory of the Spurs’ future

The Spurs most likely won’t make the Play-In Tournament this season. However, acquiring Fox could change that outcome and certainly impact the years to come. He would easily come in as the best point guard the franchise has seen since Tony Parker.

Fox is having an extraordinary season averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 46.8% shooting from the field. His one All-Star appearance doesn’t accurately represent the caliber of player he is, as he exceeds his lack of accolades. The Spurs would be in the wrong not to consider a deal for Fox.

San Antonio is still extremely early in their rebuild. It may take quite a bit of time before the front office is ready to commit to a trade of that magnitude.