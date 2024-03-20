Dealing With a Foot Injury, Jimmy Butler’s Status for Contest vs Cavaliers Revealed

Mar 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

After losing four games in a row, the Miami Heat caught a break, beginning their road trip with back-to-back wins against the Detroit Pistons. However, the shorthanded team then suffered yet another loss, falling to the Tyrese Maxey-led Philadelphia 76ers. As they continue their pursuit for a playoff spot, the Florida side will need to grab a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hence, the availability of Jimmy Butler will be of the utmost significance.

The Miami Heat have numerous players added to their injury report for tonight’s important matchup against the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers. The likes of Tyler Herro, Kevin Love, Josh Richardson, and Duncan Robinson are the four players who have been labeled as “out”, as seen in the report posted by the Miami Heat. On the same, joining Nikola Jovic, Jimmy Butler has been listed as “questionable”.

During the 15th March contest between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons, Jimmy Butler suffered a right foot contusion. At one point during the bout, Butler’s foot was stepped on. The injury the star suffered from the incident has been bad enough to keep him sidelined since then, with the two-way star missing two ties – games against the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

A two-game rest seems enough for the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP to recover. Barring any major update, fans can expect the forward to don the jersey and play.

Jimmy Butler has missed 21 games this season

Ahead of the Miami Heat’s previous contest against the 76ers, Erik Spoelstra also gave an encouraging injury update on Jimmy Butler.

“He went through everything, all the treatment and protocols. And he just wasn’t ready today. We’ll continue to treat him. He’ll be day to day and his body will let us know,” the Heat coach said, per Miami Herald.

Jimmy Butler has had an injury-riddled campaign. After being bothered by a knee injury at the beginning of the season, Butler suffered several other injuries on his foot – calves and ankle.

He’s already missed 21 games in his 13th professional campaign. However, the Heat have held their ground, winning 13 of the games. The majority of their eight losses come against title contenders – the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Boston Celtics, and others.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers set to be without Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, and Max Strus, the South Florida side will be favored to grab a win and finish their four-game road trip on a successful note.