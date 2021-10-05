“Deandre Ayton is being lowballed by Phoenix Suns”: 2021 NBA Finalists attempt to play hardball with 2018 no. 1 draft pick

The Phoenix Suns are reluctant to offer former No 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton the max extension, which has now stalled contract discussions.

The Phoenix Suns were coming off a season where they were two wins away from being NBA champions. Deandre Ayton was one of the major reasons why.

He took a jump from his previous season and improved on both sides of the ball. Ayton is now one of the most impressive young big men in the league. He went on to average 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game throughout the playoffs.

ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns’ reluctance to offer a maximum rookie contract extension to former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has stalled discussions on a deal: https://t.co/8WottY6jYf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 5, 2021

With Ayton now getting into his fourth year in the NBA, it was anticipated that the Phoenix Suns and the big would begin extension talks to keep Ayton in Phoenix for the next few years. That was the plan until Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Suns and Ayton have stalled on contract negotiations about a max extension.

Why are the Suns reluctant to pay Deandre Ayton?

The “reluctance” to pay 23-year-old big man Deandre Ayton the max can be attributed to another Suns’ player itself. Mikal Bridges has become one of the most integral parts of the Phoenix roster. However, he is also up for an extension soon.

The Suns hierarchy has always been skeptical about going over the salary cap and paying the luxury tax. It seems like that is once again the case.

Although many think that the Suns should be smart and extended both players and deal with the luxury tax, it looks as if the front office is hoping for one of the players to take a pay cut of sorts. If the Suns do not play their cards right, they might risk losing one of two key players.

-Draft Deandre Ayton over Luka Doncic -Watch Doncic become a superstar -Watch Ayton become a walking double-double who can also play D -Refuse to pay Ayton his market value It’s ended up working out as OK as it possibly can after passing on Luka. You can’t screw it up now! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 5, 2021

For a team that is led by 36-year-old floor Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns’ immediate title window is only going to get smaller.

It would be wise for the Suns to keep the same set of players and run it back. If history has proven anything before, this is a situation the Suns do not want to repeat.

