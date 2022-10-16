Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins’ Contract Extensions Make Warriors’ $275 Million Luxury Tax in 2024 Bigger Than Knicks and Grizzlies’ Combined Salaries

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins sign muti-year deals with the Warriors taking the team further deep into the luxury tax hole in which they were already in too deep

The Golden State Warriors have given massive contracts to not one but two players not named Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green for the first time since Kevin Durant.

After renewing Jordan Poole for 4-years, $140 million on Saturday, they rewarded their second-best player of the 2021-22 season, Andrew Wiggins with a 4-year $103 million contract with a player option for the fifth year which will round it off to $143 million.

With that, the Warriors are now, by far, the team with the highest salaries in the NBA. And if you think about the luxury tax they are going to have to pay, it will just blow your head off.

GSW’s luxury tax value in 2024 would be over $275M after Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins’ contract extensions

While Green, who is about to earn around $25 million for the 2022-23 season, was expecting a salary bump, reportedly a max extension, the man whom he punched recently during a practice session got paid massively before him.

Accounting for his 4-year, $99M, Thompson’s 5-year, $189M, and Curry’s massive 4-year, $215M, and the new contracts Warriors will be paying a total of $483 million in salary and luxury tax next season.

More than $275M of that sum will be going to the tax bracket which would be more than what Knicks and Grizzlies players will be making this season.

The Warriors will be paying $275M+ just in luxury tax in 2024, assuming Draymond opts in. That number is higher than the total player salaries of the Knicks and Grizzlies combined this season. pic.twitter.com/LHzXZLiLzj — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 15, 2022

Insane! One man, most unhappy with it all would be Green. Now, whether he gets the contract he thinks he deserves next year, or the Warriors trade him to save themselves some money and look for maybe two players who could do his thing, we will know next year.

