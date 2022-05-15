“Jayson Tatum will match Damian Lillard’s 61 playoff games while being 7 years younger”: Bizarre stat reveals just how great the Celtics youngster has been so far in his career

At age 24, Jayson Tatum will be playing his 61st playoff game. That’s as many as 31-year-old Damian Lillard has played in his career.

Despite being only 24-years-old, Jayson Tatum is currently one of the most elite stars in the entire association. In only 5 seasons in the league, JT has racked up a pretty impressive resume – 3 All-Stars and an All-NBA Team (more than likely to get selected to one more this season).

The former Duke Blue Devil is one of the very few players in the league who has consistently managed to improve his numbers from the previous season since he got drafted back in 2017.

Jayson Tatum is one of the only few stars who has managed to improve his numbers (points, rebounds, and assists) year after year

Despite being so young, Tatum has managed to find success in the postseason as well. Since setting foot in the NBA, the 6-foot-8 forward has qualified for the playoffs every time, making it to the ECF twice already.

Jayson Tatum, at 24, will play his 61st playoff game

Tatum will be playing his 61st playoff game as he aims to eliminate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference sound round.

At age 24, playing 61 playoff games is simply incredible.

To put it into perspective – Damian Lillard, who is a 31-year-old veteran, has managed to play 61 playoff games throughout his career.

For reference, this is not a knock on @Dame_Lillard , it’s a credit to how Jayson Tatum is legitimately already an NBA veteran at such a young age — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) May 14, 2022

Putting up a solid 22.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists (28.8/5.6/5.9 in these playoffs) in the postseason, Jayson manages to elevate his game when it matters the most.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Celtics forward is able to lead his team to their first ECF appearance since the Orlando Bubble season.