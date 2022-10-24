“Dear Rob Pelinka, GIVE UP THOSE PICKS! Russell Westbrook Has Got To Go!”: NBA Twitter Begs Lakers Management to Get Rid of the 2017 MVP

Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) high-five during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook cannot get himself a break and manages yet another awful performance after a dreadful game against the Clippers.

Nobody might be experiencing a tougher time on the basketball court than the Lakers’ 6’3 point guard, Russell Westbrook.

It’s his 15th year in the league, and the future First Ballot Hall of Fame candidate is now one of the most unwanted players in the league, thanks to his decision of joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis before the start of the 2021-22 season.

We are just three games into the 2022-23 season, and the 9x All-Star who is due upwards of $47 million this year, has given plenty of reasons for the team to think about moving him.

NBA Twitter thrashes Rob Pelinka for still holding on to Russell Westbrook

After all the efforts by the team’s President of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, to save the franchise’s two future first picks, he might have to give them up in order to get rid of Brodie.

Even if there was a team that would have thought of taking in the 2017 MVP with just one pick, would back off and run the other way in order to save their franchise from the horrendous basketball that the 33-year-old is currently playing.

And so, Laker Nation and NBA Twitter cannot understand why Pelinka did not do this deal when the Indiana Pacers were ready to give up Buddy Hield and Mylers Turner in exchange for Brodie and the picks.

— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) October 23, 2022

— Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) October 23, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3.

The Utah Jazz are 3-0. JEANIE BUSS AND ROB PELINKA, GET ON THE PHONE NOW! pic.twitter.com/pvkZZj9GEE — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) October 24, 2022

How bad has Westbrook’s game been that fans are quitting on him just 3 games in?

Technically, they have seen the same telecast in the 2021-22 season. But still many of them were expecting to see Brodie come out and play like he is possessed, like those good old days.

And despite showing great signs of doing the same in the offseason training camps, Russ has failed to implement any of the things he worked on for months to get better.

In the first three games, which were all against the contenders from the Western Conference, he has averaged just over 10 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4 assists, playing over 28 minutes.

His 2-point outing against the Clippers Thursday night was enough to see his failure in achieving any improvement but on Monday when the Lakers looked like they will get their first win of the season against Damian Lillard’s Blazers, he showed why he shouldn’t be in a contending team anymore.

Even if you ignore his 0/9 shooting from the 3-point line and 4/26 from the field in the last two games combined, his two misses while the Lakers were 5 points up with under 1 minute and 30 seconds remaining in the game against the Blazers, should be the final nails in his coffin.

LA never had players like these and even if you could manage to think of somebody, they never stayed with the Purple and Gold for more than a year.