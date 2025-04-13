Decades After Buying Donald Trump A $325000 Rolls Royce, Shaquille O’Neal Makes Sure To Further Strengthen Their Relationship At UFC 314

Shaquille O’Neal has rubbed shoulders with some of the most prominent figures of the 21st century. US President Donald Trump is on a long list of such figures that Shaq has been able to maintain close relations with over the decades. UFC 314 proved just that, leading to quite a bit of history between the two being unearthed.

2005 was a monumental occasion for Trump as he went on to marry his third and current wife, Melania Knauss at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-By-the-Sea. This is the same church Michael Jordan would tie the knot at with Yvette Prieto in 2013.

To celebrate this merging of lives, Shaq stepped up to the plate and gifted Trump a beautiful Rolls Royce worth $325,000. There have been some discrepancies in terms of the validity of this gift ever being received by the then newly-weds.

“It’ll be parked at my house when he wants to use it,” said Shaq on the white Phantom he picked up for them. So, while he did technically buy them the Rolls, it’s unclear to the public if it was ever picked up by the Trumps.

20 years later and Trump seems to not have forgotten that kind gesture from the Los Angeles Lakers legend. The President has been a regular at UFC main events due to his love for combat sports and his close ties to Dana White.

He was present tonight at UFC 314 and it didn’t take long for O’Neal to cross paths with him. Without missing a beat, Shaq went over the exchange pleasantries with the President while shaking his hand.

Shaq seeks out and shakes President Trump's hand at UFC 314

It hasn’t been revealed as of yet what was spoken between the two. Wouldn’t have been anything all too important and/or secretive given that they were in such a public forum and so it’s safe to assume they merely greeted one another and went their separate ways.

Regardless of the nation’s feelings towards Trump, Shaq has been one to stand by his side. “Donald’s a friend of mine,” said Shaq 8 years ago. While he did admit that his way of speaking may be “wrong”, he ended up calling him a “straight-up guy”.

Despite his friendship with the business mogul, he’s never revealed his allegiance to the political party he tends to vote for. He voted for the first time in 2020 and refused to let anyone know who his vote was casted towards. “I’m not saying I will never endorse anybody. I’m just not going to talk about it.”