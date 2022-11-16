“Kneepads!”: Ja Morant Rifles Back at Charles Barkley In A Distasteful Tweet

Charles Barkley woke up and decided to stir up some controversy today. The Round Mound of Rebound did so by attacking Ja Morant and his inability to take the next step as a leader. Ja took the comments to heart.

Prior to the Pelicans-Grizzlies tip-off, the 2022 MIP averaged a staggering 30 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. However, instead of praising the 23-year-old for his recent performances, Chuck attacked Ja’s leadership skills.

Charles: “But the next evolution for Ja is, he gotta learn to make the players around him better. When you’re a great player, you can get your shit anytime you want to. But to take that next step…”

Kenny: “You don’t think he (Ja) makes them better?”

Charles: “No. I don’t think he added that to his game yet.”

Charles Barkley says in order for Ja Morant to take that next step, he’s gotta make the players around him better.#NBATwitter #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/zGkDzD4X5l — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 16, 2022

Also Read: Charles Barkley Publicly Questions 6ft 2″ Ja Morant’s Leadership Skills

Morant’s reply to Charles Barkley

Moments after the TNT analyst criticized the All-Star, Ja took to the floor at the Smoothie King Center and dominated. Despite a 113-102 loss, Morant had a solid performance. The 23-year-old managed to record 36 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on 48.1% shooting from the field.

Ja Morant in the loss 36 Points

7 Rebounds

4 Assists

3 Steals

2 Threes

& this ridiculous play pic.twitter.com/ar1UAr7NjT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 16, 2022

Ja, who is pretty active with his opinions on social media, took to Twitter to respond to Barkley’s words.

Ja Morant chose to use colorful language. His tweet read “kneepads”, for the uninitiated, that is a reference to fellatio. And while Morant has a right to rifle back at Barkley, such language only shows his immaturity.

Sensational performances from Ja Morant to begin the 2022-23 season

To be fair, the high-flying guard has been having a great year, so far. Leading the Grizzlies to a solid 9-6 record, Morant has been putting up some impressive numbers. Suiting up for 13 games out of 15, the 6-foot-2 guard has been stuffing the stat sheet with averages of 29.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Ja Morant this season: — 29/6/7

— 48/41/79% Career high in PTS, REB, and 3P%. pic.twitter.com/13SBJsTrKA — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2022

Ja is the type of player who uses negativity as a source of motivation. This is a great chance for the shifty guard to prove his leadership style to Charles. And while he does, we hope he stays off using Twitter rather liberally.

Also Read: 6ft 3″ Ja Morant and 6ft Jose Alvarado Can’t Stop Calling Each Other ‘Too Little’ In Brilliant Transition