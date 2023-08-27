Decades After Michael Jordan Admitted To Daily McDonald’s Habit, Anthony Edwards Revealed ‘Unhealthy’ 2391 Calorie Obsession

Anthony Edwards has taken the basketball world by storm this off-season. Putting some terrific performances on the international stage, Edwards has been receiving some high praise. Following Team USA’s six-game stretch prior to the FIBA World Cup, the Minnesota Timberwolves youngster lodged almost 19 points per game. Following Ant’s 34-point scoring rampage against Germany, enthusiasts have been comparing the 6-foot-4 Guard to his idol – Michael Jordan. However, their game is not the only thing, which is currently drawing similarities. Just like MJ’s love for McDonald’s, even Edwards admitted to having a 2,391-calorie obsession with one particular type of unhealthy food.

Michael Jordan was one of the most athletic Guards in NBA history. Jordan was able to run fast and jump high due to the healthy lifestyle he chose. However, long before Mike committed himself to disciplined habits that would allow him to win Championships, the Chicago Bulls legend would eat from McDonalds on a daily basis.

Following the unhealthy footsteps of his role model, Anthony Edwards also revealed a harmful obsession of his.

Anthony Edwards would eat 3 bags of chips every day

Earlier this year, Anthony Edwards made an appearance on a GQ Sports video and revealed the 10 things he couldn’t live without. Apart from highlighting his sliders, pet dog, and bowling ball, among many others, the Wolves’ star also sheds light on his addiction to chips.

The All-Star disclosed that Chester’s Hot Fries were his favorite type of chips. As concerning as it sounds, the slasher mentioned that he would eat three bags a day.

“Chester’s Hot Fries, the best chips that are ever made. I’ve been eating ’em since I was probably like, five years old. I prefer these over any chips in the world. Probably eat like three a day. You do the math. What is that, 21 bags? Yeah, I eat that many. Probably more though, for real. Depending on how long my day is,” Anthony Edwards said.

One 148.8-gram bag of chips contains almost 797 calories. Mathematically, the Georgia alum was consuming 2391 calories per day just from those chips. After calculating that he gobbled down 21 bags of the chips in a week, Ant-Man took a moment before revealing that it was probable that he ate even more.

Edwards is obsessed with Popeyes

It might be hard for many to believe, that Edwards is one of the more athletic players in the league despite his unhealthy eating habits. Apart from a scary obsession with Chester’s Hot Fries, Ant has always been a huge fan of Popeyes. During the 2021-2022 campaign, the Wolves prodigy revealed how his obsession with the American fast food joint was disrupting his plans of gaining muscle.

As seen in the embed above, maintaining a healthy diet while continuously eating Popeyes was extremely difficult. Weighing 225 pounds, Ant has been displaying his strength and using his size to an advantage. So far, none of his alarming obsessions are causing him or his game any problems.