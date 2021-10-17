“Definitely not going to miss Cleveland and Memphis back-to-backs”: JJ Redick hilariously takes shots at the Cavs and Grizzlies while talking with Carmelo Anthony

JJ Redick claims that he will not miss having back-to-backs in Cleveland and Memphis while chopping it up with Carmelo Anthony.

JJ Redick enjoyed quite the successful career during his 15-year long stint in the NBA. Success isn’t always defined by the number of All-Star or All-NBA nods you get, but rather by how much respect you garner from the rest of league both on and off the floor.

JJ Redick most certainly is viewed as one of the greatest 3-point snipers the league has ever seen. Leaving him open on the perimeter could essentially be chalked up as a made basket for his team. Redick never shot less than 36% from 3-point range, making him one of the focal points for any scouting reports.

After having terrorized off ball defenses for 15 years straight, JJ finally called it a career on September 21st of this year. To expand more about the things he would miss and wouldn’t miss about being in the NBA, the former Duke Blue Devil sat down with Carmelo Anthony on his podcast.

JJ Redick claims he won’t miss playing back to backs in Cleveland and Memphis.

Carmelo Anthony, who’s also very much into the latter half of his NBA career, asked JJ Redick a few tips on how to handle retirement. While talking about this, Melo also inquired about what things JJ would and wouldn’t miss about the NBA. Safe to say that Joakim Noah will be quite appreciative of this answer he gave.

“I will not miss media day. I will not miss training camp. I will not miss a Cleveland, Memphis back-to-back. I won’t miss that at all,” said the former Los Angeles Clipper.

It’s a well known fact around the league that cities such as Cleveland, Memphis, Minneapolis, and Indianapolis, amongst others, aren’t exactly ones that players look forward to visit when on the road.

This ‘distaste’ for these cities can be chalked up to an amalgamation of reasons that range from unpleasant weather to a rathe mundane nightlife scene.