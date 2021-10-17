“I had to wrestle Larry Bird and Karl Malone!”: Charles Barkley hilariously belittles ice hockey while arguing about whose golf swing is better with Tampa Bay Lightning HC, Jon Cooper 

Charles Barkley brings up the fact that he had to wrestle guys like Larry Bird and Karl Malone while arguing with Jon Cooper over golf.

Charles Barkley is most definitely one of the most beloved figures in North American sports entertainment and has been for as long as many can remember. His ability to turn any situation into a lighthearted one while also ripping apart any NBA player to shreds on his NBAonTNT segments is something that can’t be taught.

Barkley’s overall positive nature has landed him in some rather, interesting friendships over the years. Jon Cooper is simply one of the many ‘unorthodox’ friends that he’s made over the decades. As highlighted by a segment on SportsNet, Charles Barkley and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s head coach are quote close.

‘Sir Charles’ says that the first time he met Cooper was at a bar and that the 2x defending champion only mentioned that he was the HC of the Lightning after their conversation had ended.

Charles Barkley and Jon Cooper argue over who’s golf swing is better.

Charles Barkley has made a name for himself as one of the foremost golf enthusiasts to have played in the NBA. His golfing sessions with Michael Jordan have been talked about at great extent and he’s continued to take to the green well into his retirement.

According to this SportsNet interview with Cooper and Barkley present, the former is also quite the avid golfer. Christine Simpson, knowing that the two are highly competitive at golf, asked them who the better golfer was.

Chuck, without any hesitation, claimed that his swing was on point at the moment and that he is currently on fire. Cooper retaliated by saying Barkley couldn’t beat him if he used only his left hand against the Suns legend.

Charles Barkley eventually said, “I’m out there wrestling with Karl Malone, Larry Bird, and Patrick Ewing; they just out there perfecting their little golf swing when you play field hockey and hockey.”

