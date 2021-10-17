“When battling who’s the best, Kevin Durant is gonna sneak in the backdoor”: When Michael Jordan revealed how KD was going to enter the same category as LeBron and Bryant

Back in 2013, Michael Jordan warned the world that Kevin Durant would slide into the “best” conversation as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant battled for it.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like The Mamba and Air Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebound as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

Also Read: Paul Pierce had nightmares about guarding 76ers legend during his NBA career

In the 13 seasons Kevin has played so far, the Brooklyn forward has had 11 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 Scoring titles, 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 Olympic gold medals and even won the 2014 MVP honours. Oh and The Slim Reaper managed to do this on an impressive career average of 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting on an impeccable 53.7/45/88.2 shooting splits.

When Michael Jordan warned the league about Kevin Durant joining Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as the “best”

Back in 2013, former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan sat down with popular commentator Ahmad Rashad in a wide-ranging interview. At one point in the interview, the two friends discussed the then-24-year-old Durantula.

Praising the then-Oklahoma City Thunder forward, His Airness gave out a warning to the league about Durant sneaking into the “best” conversation as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James fought for that honour.

Ahmad asked:

“What about Kevin Durant? What do you think about him?”

Jordan answered:

“He’s coming. You talk about these two (LeBron and Kobe) battling who’s the best and Kevin Durant is gonna sneak in the backdoor.”

“Kevin Durant is Coming. When battling who’s the best (Kobe or Lebron)…Kevin Durant is gonna sneak in the backdoor.” Micheal Jordan (2013) pic.twitter.com/aKSu4hpWUQ — WOKE (@BeWokes) October 16, 2021

Also Read: The 4x All-Star head coach has headed the Spurs franchise for over two decades

And that very next season, KD put a career-high 32 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists, winning his 4th scoring title and first-ever MVP, while leading his young OKC team to the WCF.

Definitely, MJ was spot-on with his prediction. While KD might not yet be the undisputed GOAT, he definitely is one of the best players in today’s league, and among the greatest, the association has ever witnessed.