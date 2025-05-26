“Haven’t Seen That in a Long Time”: Carmelo Anthony Hypes Up Cooper Flagg With a Larry Bird Comparison

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) grabs a rebound over Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The hype surrounding this year’s NBA Draft in comparison to last year’s is quite drastic, and it’s mostly due to Duke standout Cooper Flagg. His stellar all-around play has received heaps of praise in NBA circles, with a lot of focus on his similarity to Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Although Flagg gets a lot of the talk, he isn’t the only outstanding prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. Rutgers star Ace Bailey is in the same conversation, currently projected to be a top-three pick.

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George are incredibly high on Bailey’s ability to thrive at the NBA level. Unfortunately, they are in the minority pushing the Bailey agenda. Anthony points to one specific reason as to why Bailey’s hype isn’t as high despite impressive his talent.

“We’ve seen Ace before,” Anthony said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. “We’ve seen [Paul George], we’ve seen [Kevin Garnett], we’ve seen [Tracy McGrady]. That’s why he’s not being talked about.”

The former Knicks star believes Bailey’s not getting the hype because of his play style. It’s amazing and effective, but it’s nothing new.

On the other hand, the NBA hasn’t seen a player like Flagg in several decades. Anthony isn’t a big fan of bringing up the race card, but he believes it applies to this particular situation.

“Not to make this black and white, but we haven’t seen a white boy like that in a long time,” Anthony professed. George shared the same sentiment. The last comparable player they could think of was a league-altering legend.

“It’s got to be [Larry Bird]. As far as that star power,” George said, and Anthony agreed.

Flagg differs from Bird in one vital aspect, according to Anthony. Unlike the Hall-of-Fame forward, Anthony believes Flagg doesn’t excel in just one specific area; instead, the projected top overall pick is very good at many things.

“He doesn’t do anything great,” Anthony proclaimed. “He just does a lot of sh*t very good.” Anthony began to highlight Flagg’s shooting, playmaking, defense and rebounding as areas of strength.

Flagg’s college stats back up Anthony’s claim. The 18-year-old led the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories as a freshman. Many rookies struggle to adjust to the NBA, but Flagg has shown that he can perform at every level he has played.

The Dallas Mavericks have the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and are expected to select Flagg. The 2025-26 season will reveal whether Flagg lives up to the hype or fails to reach these lofty expectations.