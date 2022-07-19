Basketball

Dejounte Murray lashes out at $1.8 billion NBA Franchise, Gregg Popovich, and claps back at Instagram troll

Dejounte Murray lashes out at $1.8 billion NBA Franchise, Gregg Popovich, and claps back at Instagram troll
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I was not the same James Harden": The Beard spills the beans on his $15M pay cut 
Next Article
6'6" Michael Jordan and 7'1" Shaquille O'Neal are the only two NBA players to have ever achieved this historic feat
NBA Latest Post
6'6" Michael Jordan and 7'1" Shaquille O'Neal are the only two NBA players to have ever achieved this historic feat
6’6″ Michael Jordan and 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal are the only two NBA players to have ever achieved this historic feat

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history to have…