Dejounte Murray lashes out at $1.8 billion NBA Franchise, Gregg Popovich, and claps back at Instagram troll

The San Antonio Spurs might be a rotten apple by the looks of things. Recently traded, Dejounte Murray has shown his distaste for the team.

So, the cauldron is simmering. This time the ingredients are: a salty player, a dysfunctional organization, and a draconian head coach. Well, according to Dejounte Murray at least.

The newly traded Atlanta Hawks point guard was on Instagram, venting about the mistreatment at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. While a lot of it is subjective, a player choosing to be vocal about an organization being dysfunctional is not good.

He didn’t say he hated the fans, in fact, he came out and said he has nothing but love for them. However, he does not like how the $1.8 billion organization is run.

As the Spurs head into tanking, Dejounte voices his concern for fans and how the organization is rotten inside.

Dejounte Murray still has some disdain for the San Antonio Spurs and maybe even for Gregg Popovich!

The all-star hasn’t mentioned his coach’s name yet but we think that if the Spurs are as bad as he says, wouldn’t Gregg play a key role in everything?

Spurs fans refuse to believe that something can be wrong with their system. Well, they haven’t won a title since 2014.

The fans lashed out at Dejounte on Twitter. Here are just some of the comments.

Dejounte Murray’s recent social media posts may reveal one of the reasons the Spurs moved on. Hard to build around the insecure and immature. Understood it at 19, but he’s never outgrown it. Can’t be a Batman with thin skin. — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) July 19, 2022

Dejounte Murray said he finally feels wanted, mf all of San Antonio literally loved you and pushed for you to be great lmfao. Ight bro — Jeff The Vassell Fan (@JefftheSpursfan) July 17, 2022

While we have to take everyone’s statements with a pinch of salt, there might be a grain of truth here. After all, why would a player publically decide to talk about his former team?

What do you think? Are the Spurs truly rotten inside or is Dejounte just unhappy about the whole situation?

