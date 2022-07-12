“With Trae Young and me, you can’t double-team”: Dejounte Murray puts the league on notice while talking about Atlanta Hawks’ future

According to Dejounte Murray, no team in the league will be able to double-team the Hawks with him and Trae Young on the court.

The 2022 free agency saw some big deals taking place. However, one overwhelming move hasn’t been as talked about as the others – Dejounte Murray joining the likes of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

On July 1st, the Hawks sent over Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected), a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 pick swap, 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Dejounte and Jock Landale.

With the addition of this capable two-way star, the Hawks’ front office has gotten Young some incredible support, in order to make a deep playoffs run.

In his first 5 seasons in the league, Murray has been an integral part of Coach Pop’s rotation back in San Antonio. And has been of the very few players to consistently improve his game year after year.

Averaging a staggering 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2 steals per game this past campaign, Dejounte was rewarded by making the All-Star team.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant became obsessed with finding a correlation between sport and dance

Adding yet another ball-dominant, young talent to their squad, the Hawks will definitely be a tough defensive assignment for teams in the league.

“I’m a hooper, Trae Young is a hooper, the ultimate goal is to win championships”: Dejounte Murray

From the late 2000s to 2017, the Hawks have been one of the most consistent franchises, advancing to the playoffs for 10 straight seasons. However, ever since the core group Paul Millsap, Al Horford, and Jeff Teague dissolved the team has not been as big of a threat as they once were.

Barring the 2020-2021 campaign, ATL had awful performances, finishing last in their conference in 2018, 2nd last in 2020, and 12th in 2019.

Ever since the front office added the likes of Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Lou Williams to the roster, it’s no surprise that they’ve been looking to rebuild. And y acquiring Dejounte, the line-up looks deadlier and ready to take over the East.

Recently, the All-Star duo of Young and Murray visited to see one of the Hawks’ summer league games. During the contest, they were asked to detail what the whole league could expect from ATL this upcoming season. Issuing a stern warning, Dejounte said:

“Number one, you can’t double. That’s big in this league and obviously, Trae has been to the playoffs, had some success in the playoffs… When you have two guys you have to pick your poison. And you know for me, it’s just I don’t fall into none of that. I’m a hooper, Trae a hooper. The ultimate goal is to win basketball games and championships.”

“First and foremost, you can’t double him (Trae) anymore” – Dejounte Murray Can’t wait for this duo to hit the floor! pic.twitter.com/C1hmWOR2fy — 🏀Hawks Fan TV (@HawksFanTV) July 10, 2022

It goes with saying that the Atlanta Hawks will be one of the more entertaining teams to look out for this upcoming season.

Also Read: Rob Pelinka scares the entire league while discussing the Lakers stars’ preparation for the 2022-23 campaign